He national president of BREADMarko Cortés Mendoza, demanded the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya and the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador to immediately find the whereabouts of the families who still remain deprived of liberty Sinaloa and address the insecurity, violence and attacks that have targeted the civilian population throughout Mexico.

This statement occurs in the context of violence that shakes the capital of Sinaloa, Culiacán, when on Friday several families in different areas were deprived of their freedom Township. It was reported that the total number of people 'lifted' was 66, of which so far 42 have been releasedaccording to the authorities.

“It is time to seriously discuss a urgent call for international collaboration to combat cartels of drugs and organized crime groups, with all their legal and criminal consequences,” he noted.

The PAN member accused the policy of “hugs, not bullets” of empowering drug traffickers in the country and described it as “failed government” to AMLO's six-year term.

“From day one, this government extended a de facto amnesty to drug cartels. Likewise, López Obrador maintained close relationships as demonstrated by his visits to Badiraguato and his instructions to three Secretaries of State to help El Chapo's mother with her immigration procedures,” Cortés explained.

Likewise, he listed the conditions that make Mexico a failed state: the government demonstrates a lack of capacity or will to protect its citizens from violence and perhaps even destruction. The declaration of the Morenoist governor of Sinaloa fits into this picture.

The Morenoist governor, Rocha Moya told the media that “these are things that unfortunately happen” when questioned about the massive deprivations of liberty that occurred on the morning of Friday the 22nd.

He accused that drug traffickers are imposing a regime of terror in many areas of the country and pointed out that in this panorama of chaos and insecurity, the candidate of the Let's Keep Making History Coalition, Xóchitl Gálvez, will fight the cartels.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look THIS LINK your best products