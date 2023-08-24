After a summery Wednesday, a large part of the country will experience strong thunderstorms on Thursday. The KNMI has therefore issued code yellow.

The warning code applies from noon on Thursday and lasts until early evening. It concerns the provinces of Zeeland, South Holland, Utrecht, Overijssel, Gelderland, Limburg and North Brabant. According to the KNMI, the thunderstorms are accompanied by wind gusts of around 60 kilometers per hour, hail and a lot of rain in a short time.

The day starts sunny, after which clouds increase from the southwest during the morning. Due to the high humidity, it will be sultry in the afternoon, Weeronline reports. The chance of showers will also increase. The heaviest thunderstorms mainly occur in the south and east of the country and it is also possible that there will be heavy thunderstorms in the evening.

The days after Thursday will be considerably cooler. There is a chance of showers, especially inland. According to Weeronline, Friday is the last day on which summer temperatures can be measured for the time being. The temperatures that day vary between 21 and 24 degrees; only in the southeast can it locally reach 25 degrees.

In the weekend the temperature drops further to about 20 degrees. It continues to rain here and there, but the sun also shows itself. But unfortunately for lovers of real summer weather: that will not return for the time being.

