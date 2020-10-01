WhatsApp But after the chats that are constantly going viral, questions have been raised on the privacy policy of the app. Recently, the viral chat of celebs has gone viral, raising doubts about this. WhatsApp is the most used app, but now it seems that users are now looking for a replacement.

Number of WhatsApp users is decreasing

Through the end-to-end encryption policy of WhatsApp, it gives users the confidence that the chat of users is absolutely secret. That is, if you chat with a friend or relative, then no one can read it without your consent, but the leaked chat of WhatsApp is questioning its privacy policy and this is why users are now being replaced as its replacement. But started using telegram. At the same time, there has been a decline in the downloading figures of WhatsApp.

Telegram users are increasing

Amidst the dwindling users of WhatsApp, Telegram has reported that it has 400 million monthly users, which has increased by nearly 100 million users since last year. About 1.5 million users are downloading telegrams daily.

