Recently, film director Anurag Kashyap shared a WhatsApp chat on social media with the manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to sources, during an interview recently, Anurag Kashyap while talking about Sushant Singh Rajput said that – ‘They did not want to work with Sushant because he used to create some problem during work’.

According to reports, Anurag Kashyap took the name of Sushant Singh Rajput for the 2014 film ‘Hansi To Fansi’. At that time, he was looking for an actress for the film, after which Parineeti Chopra was talked to for this film. But at that time Parineeti said about Sushant’s name that she does not want to work with the TV actor. But Anurag tells him that Sushant is not just a TV actor, he has worked in films like ‘PK’ and ‘Kay Po Che’.

Apart from this, Anurag Kashyap also said in his interview that- ‘Parineeti Chopra was working in Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) ‘Shudh Desi Romance’ those days. Parineeti went to Yash Raj Films and she talked to him after which Yash Raj Films called Sushant and offered to work in ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, after which Sushant did not contact us. Sushant found a better deal working in the Yash Raj banner. However, Parineeti played an important role in both these films. While he romanced with Siddharth Malhotra in ‘Hansi To Phansi’, Parhi and Sushant’s pair also loved the fans in ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’.