Business affected by long restrictions In August, 20 lakh corona cases were reported in India. This is half of the total figures from the first Kovid case in August to the whole of August. The lockdown was slightly more stringent in August than in July, yet the movement of people increased across the country. However, labor participation declined in August compared to July. According to SBI, this means that workers are still reluctant to return to work in view of Kovid-19. Weekly transportation of food items in August, consumption of electricity etc. also declined compared to July.

Biggest hit on construction sector Comparing the same period of last year shows that the profitability of most of the industries has come down. In the period April to June 2020, the profits left after paying taxes to the industries decreased by 57% as compared to the same period last year. Only three industries – fertilizer (156%), pharmaceutical (43%), plantation producers (11%), and FMCG (6%) increased profits, while the finance sector did not increase or decrease. At the same time, profits of construction sector declined by 293%, gems and jewelery sector by 175%, textiles by 170%, automobile by 131% and media by 121%.

August was good for the auto industry Vehicle companies saw an increase in passenger vehicle sales in August. In this case, Honda was at the forefront, whose sales increased 35% in August compared to July. At the same time, Tata reported a growth of 154% this August compared to August 2019. However, most companies sold less cars this August than in August last year.

Challenges in front of rural economy GDP data for the first quarter of FY 2020-21 show that all sectors, except the agriculture sector, shrank. However, the SBI report says that there are mixed signals from the rural economy as well. Sales of tractors and two-wheelers have increased there, but consumption of manure and diesel has come down. Also, the rate of rural unemployment has also increased slightly in August.

Strong shock to the rural economy of these states The SBI report states that the share of the rural economy in the decline in gross domestic product (GSDP) of states like Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana is much higher than their urban economy.

