Petrol and diesel prices in the country keep decreasing and higher, while the traffic problem on the roads is also increasing continuously, in such a way fuel consumption in vehicles increases. But despite all this, there are many people who drive the wrong way and increase the consumption of fuel. In such a situation, here we are telling you the 5 reasons that brake the mileage of your car.

Poor service also affects mileage

Often people get their car serviced from a local place in order to save money, as well as cheap and local parts are also made, which later prove to be very harmful. Therefore, do service from right place and do not miss any service.

Avoid extra baggage

People keep excess goods in their car, due to which the weight of the vehicle increases. And in such a situation, the engine has to apply more power, due to which the consumption of fuel also increases. So keep as much stuff in your car as you need.

Do not use the clutch frequently

Using the clutch repeatedly while driving increases fuel consumption and at the same time causes major damage to the clutch plates. So use the clutch only when needed. Not only that, press the accelerator pedal comfortably during the drive, this will reduce fuel consumption in your vehicle.

Low air pressure in tires is a big reason

If you do not keep regular air pressure right in the tires of your vehicle, then this is a big reason for low mileage. So check the tire pressure twice a week. By doing this, the mileage of the vehicle will be improved.

Driving in lower gear is harmful

If driving in a lower gear, do not press the accelerator at all because by doing this, fuel consumption increases and the mileage starts to decline. If you also want to increase the mileage of your car, then consider these things today, you will get better results.

read this also

How to take care of your car in winter? Follow these special tips

Popular myth related to car maintenance, do not make these mistakes in car care