The local emergency, crisis and disaster team in Ajman decided to transfer distance learning in public and private schools in the emirate tomorrow, Friday, November 17.
The team explained in its decision, which was published by the Ajman Police General Command, that the decision comes in view of the weather conditions and fluctuations in the country, noting that it comes to preserve the safety of the administrative and teaching staff and students.
