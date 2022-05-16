There should be a speed limit everywhere on the German Autobahn, according to a unanimous vote of German ministers. Okay, come on: that’s according to a vote of environment ministers on something that the Umweltministerkonferenz hot. Apparently this is a conference of environment ministers from various German states.

There’s nothing more difficult than understanding the political constructs of another country, but that somehow sounds like asking at a vegetarian restaurant if people want foie gras with a little veal on the side; you can also fill in the answer in advance. Only the federal states of Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia wanted to let it be known that they did not fully support the measure, but they did agree.

In addition to emissions, there is now an extra motivation

The environment ministers want a speed limit on the German Autobahn to reduce emissions and noise, but they have another reason. The speed limit would be ‘an inexpensive, quickly implementable and immediately effective measure’ to reduce fuel consumption and import dependency. This reports Tagesschau† In view of the war in Ukraine, they want to reduce dependence on foreign energy (and therefore fuel).

What is the speed limit on the German Autobahn?

How fast you will be allowed to drive in Germany was not discussed at the conference. A maximum speed of 130 km/h is often mentioned when it comes to entering a speed limit. We’ll see if this vote will have an impact. Until now, the Autobahn has been discussed for years, but for now you can still (in certain places) as fast as your car can.