“It's usually full of tourists,” explains Abood Suboh, in his shop in Bethlehem (West Bank). But, at the gates of Christmas, Pilgrims have disappeared from Christ's hometown since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“The war stopped everything,” this 30-year-old merchant who sells scarves and bags tells AFP, alluding to the bombings and fighting. between the Israeli army and the Palestinian Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli bombings have left more than 18,800 dead in the small territory controlled by Hamas, author of the unprecedented massacre on October 7 on Israeli soil, in which 1,140 people died. No signs of a new truce in the coming days, after the humanitarian pause in NovemberChristmas is shaping up to be a few days of mourning in this occupied West Bank city where, according to Christian tradition, Jesus Christ was born.

Pope Francis called on Sunday not to forget those who “suffer in war, in Ukraine, in Palestine, in Israel and in other conflict zones,” in his Angelus prayer. “May the proximity of Christmas reinforce our commitment to opening paths of peace,” he added.

Buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

'Uselessly festive'

The Church of the Nativity, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, normally attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year. Now the cars are parked in the square where pilgrims were supposed to be and the hotels are empty.

The religious authorities renounced any “uselessly festive” celebrations in solidarity with the Palestinians suffering in Gaza. Violence has also escalated in the West Bank, with almost 300 Palestinians killed at the hands of Israeli forces or settlers since October 7, according to Palestinian authorities.

The municipality limits “the provisions to strict” Christian rituals, such as the Christmas Eve mass. “We make 80% of our annual income in this period,” says Jack Giacaman, who works producing wooden religious items for a souvenir shop. The workshop, just behind the shop, is empty and you can see some unfinished figurines.

Why hire?

“Bethlehem is totally closed everywhere,” he says, referring to Israeli checkpoints that restrict movement in the West Bank. Last year, Giacaman had to take out a loan to survive, after the pandemic.

Now you have to do the math again. “We made a calculation in three years to cover the losses, but now we don't know how to end the year,” he laments, facing the empty streets of the historic center of this city, where Christians and Muslims normally coexist.

'Like in a prison'

The frightening rhetoric of the Israeli leaders is to blame, says Fadi Kattan. This French-Palestinian chef can't stand the cliché that “all Palestinians are dangerous.”

“It's as if there was an invisible line that prevents pilgrims from venturing off the marked paths,” because of what Israeli tour operators say, he says from the terrace of a house that already belonged to his great-grandfather.

But, more than ever, it is necessary to confront visitors with the daily reality of Palestinians, proposes Greek Orthodox priest Issa Thaljieh. Visiting the holy places is good, but “the most important thing,” says the religious, is “discovering how to survive in a prison,” in a territory occupied by Israel since the 1967 war.

