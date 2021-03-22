The Snyder cut came to show that DC It just needed a little change of vision to make a great superhero play, and for that it received good marks at its premiere.

Although he knew how to delight the fans, he also reminded us that Warner decided to leave League of Justice sideways after the poor reception of the original tape, but there could be good news.

Apparently, the company would already be considering a second part of the League of Justice after seeing the success of the Snyder cut, but fans must ask.

After seeing this new version of Justice league it was inevitable to think how great a sequel would have been with Zack snyder, and fortunately, our prayers could be answered.

Grace randolph, creator of ‘Beyond the trailer’, assured through his Twitter account that Warner Bros. I would already be thinking of working with the director of the Snyder cut, although this time it would give him complete creative freedom.

‘I love everyone’s enthusiasm for #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. As I had told you, due to the overwhelming hype for #SnyderCut suddenly WB and company are interested. But there won’t be any moves until they see how it performs. ‘

Randolph does not reveal the source of this information, although it sounds quite logical, since the response from the fans is overwhelming.

The Snyder cut resumed scenes recorded for the version of Justice league of Joss Whedon and added some extras, plus a new edition that reflected the original vision of Zack snyder.

At the moment there is no official information that allows us to check if Warner Bros. wants to expand the SnyderVerse, but at the time the director said it had the name of two sequels.

We’ll see if they can come true.

