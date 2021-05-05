Just when they were fulfilled 150 years of the yellow fever epidemic, from the Chacarita cemetery the plaque that identifies the tomb of the doctor disappeared Manuel Argerich, who died while fighting the epidemic that took the lives of 14,000 people. It is just one of the facts of vandalism that caregivers, relatives and specialists in Buenos Aires heritage have been denounced. In Chacarita, some graves remain without identity and it is difficult to identify them.

Argerich died on May 25, 1871. And on April 14 it was 150 years since it was decided to open a new cemetery in the Chacarita de los Colegiales area due to the collapse of the Sur burial, which was in Patricios Park. He is considered a hero of those times when the epidemic had put the lives of Buenos Aires in check. And his name takes relevance again in times of coronavirus, while the pandemic that plagues the world also impacts the City.

The Chacarita vaults are the ones that suffer the most from the theft of the plates, which in general tend to be of bronze and they are resold in sheds and junkyards. For this reason, more and more people do not allow to know which family they belong to or if they rest on them. illustrious people.

The theft of the plaque from Argerich’s tomb was added, for example, that of the jockey’s tomb Irineo Leguisamo, who rests in a family vault, but does not have his last name. So it is impossible to know that there are the remains of the man who competed for more than 50 years at racetracks in Argentina and Uruguay, the country where he was born, and who in addition to inspiring artistic works such as tangos and films, gave the name to the Legui cane, a famous drink that is still served in bars today.

The tribute of Ramón Palito Ortego on the bronze plaque that was stolen from Irineo Leguisamo’s vault.

Not only were the plaques that identified Leguisamo’s tomb stolen from Chacarita. They also took one in which the dedication of who was their “son of the heart” was read. Palito Ortega. “Your example and your love will always live in me. Your son Ramón. December 2, 1985 “, said the bronze that is no longer in its place.

Chacarita is the largest cemetery in the City. Has a surface of 95 hectares. In recent years, robberies and vandalism have become a recurring conflict. And despite the fact that income is limited by the pandemic, even last year, the full quarantine, plaques of monuments and bronze elements of vaults and tombs were taken, among them, of a Cenotaph of Eva Duarte de Perón.

Other robberies

Manuel Balado He was responsible for the opening of the chair in Neurosurgery at the Faculty of Medicine of the UBA. The plaques identifying his tomb also disappeared.

There are also several bronzes from the master’s mausoleum. Osvaldo Pugliese, one of the great icons of tango and an inevitable character of the porteño and national culture. Metal items were also taken from the tomb of Rosita Melo, Uruguayan pianist, composer and concert player, author of the famous criollo waltz “From the soul”, a creation that placed her as one of the first women to become known worldwide as a composer of the music of Río de la Plata.

The mausoleum of Osvaldo Pugliese, in the Chacarita cemetery, suffered the theft of bronze plaques.

“The theft of the plaques from the Argerich vault occurred more than a month ago. Decree 3395, of December 1970, says that the conservation of the funerary heritage is the responsibility of the National Commission of Museums and of Monuments and Historic Places. Should take care of replenish the pieces that are stolen“, says Hernán Vizzari, historian and expert in funerary heritage.

“The commemorations should not only be a symbolic act. You have to work to protect what remains of the Heritage “, adds Vizzari, who for his work was declared an Outstanding Personality of Culture.

Consulted by Clarion, Buenos Aires Government sources assured that they are aware of the theft of the plates and affirmed that cemetery personnel is already in contact with the families. In addition, they reported that this year they filed 10 complaints of robberies at Police Station 15.

Changes in funeral rites meant that fewer and fewer people go to cemeteries. Thus, part of the heritage was abandoned by the families and deteriorated. And with almost no people circulating, theft and vandalism were also favored.

.Chacarita, Flores and Recoleta are under the orbit of the Cabinet Headquarters and, in turn, of the Secretariat of Citizen Attention and Community Management, since December 2019.

At present, of the 7 accesses that Chacarita has, there are only 2 enabled with security control; one vehicular by Jorge Newbery and the main one, which is pedestrian.

In addition to the entry and exit controls, the City reported that they added three smart cameras monitored by the City Police to which they were attached. So what “work continues to strengthen security”.

Covid protocol

Access hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

By pandemic protocol, family members can only enter in groups of no more than 2 people with a maximum stay of one hour.

In the case of burials or cremations, up to 9 designated family members, plus a religious minister, may accompany.

