At a fast pace, the Justicialista Party advances with the organization of the act to enthrone Alberto Fernández as new president of pejota. In the Casa Rosada they confirmed Clarion that he next monday at 19 the act will be held at the Pilar microstadium in which the head of state will formally assume as party holder.

The President, the sources consulted said, asked for an image for the event “modern and renewed of the PJ”. Until Wednesday night there were no details on whether those who work on the “modern” and “renewed” aesthetics of the act will dare to do what could sound sacrilege for the most historical militancy of Peronism: not to place portraits of General Perón and of Avoid.

The ceremony will be “with social distancing and mandatory chinstrap.” It was also defined that the event will be attended by congressmen and a minimum of special guests. Among others, will be José Luis Gioja, outgoing president of the pejota, and Juan Manuel Olmos, representative of the list headed by Alberto Fernández. Some Peronist governors will also attend. The President will give a speech.

Alberto Fernández with deputy Cristina Álvarez Rodríguez, future first vice president of the party.

The act it will be just a week later that the Electoral Board of the PJ proclaimed “the list headed by comrade Alberto Fernández called Unity and Federalism as the winner of the internal elections”, for the period 2021-2025.

The rush to make Fernández official as president of the justicialist party is due to the fact that there is pending in the Federal Justice a request for the annulment of the party’s electoral process.

The presentation was made by the list headed by San Luis governor Alberto Rodríguez Saá and is in the hands of Federal Judge María Servini.

The strategy in the partisan ruling party was to advance with the policy of fait accompli. That is to say, that Alberto Fernández assumes as owner of the seal and eventually, in the event of an unfavorable ruling, it will be seen later.

Behind the decision it is hidden that some in the PJ observe, on the one hand, that Judge Servini it is “unpredictable”. Three years ago the magistrate intervened the party.

On the other hand, they raise the question of the times of Justice. “If you do not advance, the risk is that everything will be stopped until you do not know when,” argued a historical Peronist.

Nobody admits it. But at the bottom there is another matter. The attacks of the ruling party – and in particular of the new Minister of Justice, Martín Soria – against Justice and in particular the federal courts of Comodoro Py. Could these tensions threaten the proclamation of Alberto Fernández in the pejota?

From Alberto Rodríguez Saá’s space they sent a note to their rivals on the “Unity and Federalism” list headed by Alberto Fernández on Wednesday.

In that text, which you accessed Clarion, they raised: “With lies and obscurantism They left us out of the internal electoral competition and worse still, pending the judicial action to correct the serious irregularities in which the Electoral Board has incurred, they intend to force the president of the Nation to assume as president of the party, who has expressed in each speech respect for the institutions and the independence of powers “.

In the text they accuse the Electoral Board of having acted “irregularly shaped” and that with “forced interpretations” their right to participate in the inmate was curtailed. The list of the San Luis president is made up of Milagro Sala, the former minister Julio de Vido and the former Buenos Aires vice-governor Gabriel Mariotto.

In the party leadership Alberto Fernández will be accompanied by Cristina Alvarez Rodriguez (first vice president), Axel Kicillof (second vice president), Analia Rach Quiroga (third), Juan Manzur (fourth) and Lucía Corpacci (fifth).

Governor Axel Kicillof will be the second vice president of the PJ.

Among the incumbent councilors there are other provincial leaders, national officials, trade unionists of different aspects and leaders of La Cámpora.

In tune with the decision of the National PJ, Peronism is preparing to proclaim Máximo Kirchner as the head of Buenos Aires justicialism, on May 2.