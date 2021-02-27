The back to face-to-face classes It is not only felt in classrooms and at the doors of schools, but in the streets. On the one hand, there are more private cars circulating and traffic in the City of Buenos Aires reaches 86% than it was before the pandemic. But above all, 60 thousand users were added to public transport, according to the figures of the Buenos Aires Department of Transportation.

“In the first week, 60 thousand public transport users joined. This number includes new passengers from all modes of transport. And it covers trips within the City and between the Capital and the Province, “they indicated in Transportation.

From that portfolio they detailed that, in the week of Monday, February 15 to 19, and despite the fact that there were two carnival holidays, in the subways there was an 11% increase in the number of users with respect to the previous one. The line that currently carries the most passengers is B, followed by D and A. In any case, today the subway makes only 209 thousand trips per day, which represents 20% of those that were made before the pandemic. In the trains that percentage rises to 53%, with 595 thousand trips per day.

In the subways alone, the number of passengers increased 11% after back to school. Photo GCBA

Meanwhile, in the collective 5 million trips are made per day, which is 58% of the usual ones in the pre-pandemic. In the week of February 15 to 19 there were a 10% increase in travel with respect to the previous one. As with the subways, this increase reflects the impact of going back to school.

Transportation remains reserved for essential workers, teachers and students. This causes that many more people turn to the use of the private car. And the return to classrooms, which adds to the opening of almost all activities, is also noticeable in congestion in streets and avenues, which reached almost the same values ​​of the days when there was still no talk of coronavirus or pandemic.

Traffic is 86% of what it was before the pandemic. Photo Marcelo Carroll

According to the Secretary of Transportation, traffic is already at 86% of pre-pandemic values. They are based on the AUSA toll figures, in the last week they registered an average of 300 thousand income and expenses per day. In addition, they affirm that the peak of congestion remains between 18 and 19.

According to the Transport report, the avenues with the highest traffic are the July 9, Callao, Leandro N. Alem, Rivadavia and Santa Fe. “Especially at the end of 2020, congestion increased considerably, a trend that continues and is growing due to the reactivation of face-to-face activities,” they point out.

Back-to-school bike trips grew more than those made on buses, trains and subways.

On the other hand, from the Buenos Aires Government they assure that from the beginning of the face-to-face classes Ecobici use increased 24% compared to the previous week, with an average of 13,000 daily trips.

The latter is part of a greater general use of the bicycle, which during the pandemic became the star of mobility. According to Transport, in some Buenos Aires intersections in 2020 the passage of bicycles increased by 114% compared to 2019. Meanwhile, after the incorporation of the Córdoba and Corrientes bicycle lanes, the number of cyclists on those avenues increased by 186%.

