Without being able to function normally since the start of the coronavirus quarantine, with partial openings or directly closed, several commercial areas of the City find themselves with the noose around their necks. Some, like bowling alleys, have been with almost no genuine income for more than a year. To alleviate even in part this panorama, the Buenos Aires Legislature approved this Thursday tax exemptions for various activities.

With these laws, cinemas, theaters, dance venues class “C” (which is the legal definition of the bowling alleys), cultural centers and dance academies they will not pay the ABL for June, July and August.

The same measure will run for the party rooms.

Meanwhile, gyms The ABL will be waived for two months, June and July. But in that period they will not pay Gross Income either, which is the main tax charged by the City.

The gyms were closed for months and were able to return to work for a short time before the new restrictions. Photo Constanza Niscovolos

This measure also covers all enterprises considered “physical conditioning services”, such as beauty centers, institutions that give yoga classes and others.

These are three separate bills, but they point to the same thing. All three were approved with 52 votes in favor and 4 abstentions.

They were initiatives of the official inter-bloc. The gymnasium project was presented by legislators Matías López and Agustín Forchieri, from Vamos Juntos. The one with the party rooms, by the radical Martín Ocampo. And that of the bowling alleys and cultural spaces, by the socialist Roy Cortina.



Theaters were also able to reopen for a very short time. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

According to estimates by the Buenos Aires government, these exemptions will mean a fiscal cost of about 200 million pesos in the year. But it is a perhaps too theoretical calculation, because it is about businesses that, given the situation in which they find themselves, could hardly pay per day, if they are not directly forced to close.

It is that the quarantine and the successive restrictive measures that were taken since March of last year hit them squarely. Gym owners, for example, came to demonstrate at the doors of the presidential residence in Olivos to be allowed to work. As the first wave of infections abated, they were able to organize classes and activities in the open air first, and then on the premises, but with a number of people and protocols. The latest measures by the second wave meant that they should close again.

The nightclubs and party halls also could not function for months, and then they managed to allow them to work as gastronomers.

In the cultural sphere, the situation is also critical. In Belgrano, for example, they closed the Arte Multiplex and Cinema City General Paz cinemas. And the Atlas de Flores closed in March of last year and there are doubts that it will reopen.



The Arte Multipliex cinema in Belgrano was one of those that closed.

“These measures point to some 1,700 stores, signatures, cuits and others. It thus joins eight other initiatives that were put into effect in 2020 and this year, “explained Claudio Romero, from Vamos Juntos and president of the City’s Budget Commission. Those other measures were similar exemptions for gastronomy, hotels and sanatoriums and clinics that provide the hospitalization service for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Deputy Matías López added that “the measures are a relief for gyms that, like many sectors of the economy and sports, are suffering the consequences of the pandemic.”