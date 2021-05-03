The Buenos Aires Legislature began to deal with two bills that aim to alleviate the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and the new restrictions on circulation. The idea is that bars, restaurants and all kinds of gastronomic commerce do not pay Gross Income for three months, between May and July.

In addition, private sanatoriums and clinics that provide health care would be exempted from this tax between May and June. hospitalization service to patients with Covid-19.

The projects were prepared by the Ministry of Economic Development and have already entered the Legislature for treatment in the commissions. It is estimated that they would be taken to the venue shortly and it is discounted that they will be approved. Last year, similar initiatives reached consensus between the ruling party and the opposition.

The measure would reach about 8,000 shops, from bars and restaurants to ice cream parlors or fast food outlets.

The bars can only serve at outdoor tables. Photo: Fernando de la Orden.

In the case of gastronomic restaurants, it is one of the many claims of the sector, that to the terrible economic situation they were going through, they now had to add the closing of activities at 19, which prevents them from working at night, the strongest. Thus, they are losing 70% of their turnover.

Last year, the City had already exempted gastronomy from paying Gross Income since September until February past.

But since then they had to face the traditional tax scheme again, to which the national government was also added. suspended the ATP program, with which they covered part of the workers’ wages.

Pippo, one of the classic Buenos Aires restaurants that did not survive the crisis. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

In the Association of Hotels, Restaurants, Confectioneries and Cafes of the City they estimate that the pandemic and quarantine have already caused the definitive closure of about 15% of the gastronomic establishments from Buenos Aires. In addition, in the Union of Hospitality, Gastronomy and Tourism Workers they estimate that some 20,000 jobs were lost.

The other project aims to relieve sanatoriums, clinics and private health establishments that are providing the hospitalization service for Covid-19 from the Gross Income burden.

The exemption would be for two months, May and June, and would apply only to billing derived from hospitalizations, not for other medical services. In this case, the tax exemption would reach about 50 establishments.

The Palacio de la Papa Frita, another Buenos Aires classic that was lost due to the pandemic and quarantine. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

According to legislative sources, the fiscal cost of these two measures would be about 500 million pesos in the year. In any case, it is money whose collection was not guaranteed either, given the very low turnover that gastronomic companies are getting.

“From the City we are working on a series of measures to alleviate the most affected sectors. For this reason, as last year, we sent a project to exempt the gastronomic sector and also sanatoriums from Gross Income, whose system must constantly assume new services and expand the capacities of beds and personnel “, assured José Luis Giusti, Minister of Economic Development of the City.

In March, the Buenos Aires Legislature had already approved an ABL exemption between April and September for hotels in the City, which are also severely affected by the pandemic.