Although designed to be executed in one go, the move to achieve the landing of Máximo Kirchner in the presidency of the PJ of the Province keep braking. The original intention was for the head of La Cámpora to remain in January as the new party leader. Then there was talk of February and then mid-March. Now, among mayors who endorse the arrival of Cristina Kirchner’s son to lead the provincial pejota They already speak of the end of March.

Behind the delay there is a fight inside the pejota that continues without calming down. The party vice president, the mayor of Esteban Echeverría, Fernando Gray, is reluctant to leave office. “I don’t run or quit “, he made known to emissaries of the camporismo.

There is little history of Peronist leaders want to rival Kirchnerism and have been successful. The last one was Florencio Randazzo, in 2017, and he went wrong.

Alberto Fernández in a barbecue with mayors last December that served as an accolade to p

Defiantly, at the beginning of the month Fernando Gray uploaded a photo of him, shovel in hand, to his social networks, and a message with double meaning: “I stand”. He pointed to an afforestation plan in his party, but everyone in the PJ understood that it was a public sign of resistance to Máximo Kirchner.

Three weeks have passed since that post, but in the province’s Kirchnerism its mention still causes discomfort. “The photo fell wrong. It generates annoyance. It was one thing to argue between us indoors and another to come out with that message. It was playing the game to the right “, they said to Clarion on the side of the mayors who play with Maximum Kirchner.

The alternative that La Cámpora sought to facilitate the arrival of its boss to the presidency of the pejota was for the 48 councilors of the party with current mandate to resign. With the resignation of half plus one of the body, that is, 25, it was enough: the Organic Charter enables the advancement of the election of authorities in case of acephaly.

But until this Wednesday none of the 48 members of the party leadership submitted their resignation. “The issue is that they do not get the resignations”, they aimed at the wing of the pejota that resists Máximo Kirchner.

In Grey’s sector they observe that the path of resignations is not so easy either.

“The 24 alternates, who assume in the event of the resignation of the incumbents, must also resign. One of the alternates is, for example, Anibal Regueiro, that not even crazy renounces, “they assure among those who resist the landing of La Cámpora. Regueiro was mayor of President Perón and, according to what they say, he attributes having lost the municipality to an inmate who enabled him from Kirchnerism.

The current conformation of the party leadership responds to the “photo” of 2017, when Kirchnerism opted for the Unidad Ciudadana seal. Thus, almost all counselors are very small. Their terms expire on December 17.

On the side that drives Máximo Kirchner, however, they warn that it will not be necessary for any director to resign.

“The idea is to convene the Council at the end of March and that there is motion to advance the election. If it is approved by a majority, it is enough “, indicated the sources consulted.

In the group of communal chiefs headed by Gray, they say that although La Cámpora can move forward with the call for elections now in March, the internal election may not be held before May due to the regulatory steps. And they wonder: “Is there room to force things so much in the middle of the discussion about the start of classes, the missing vaccines, the second wave of Covid, inflation? To start singing the Peronist march on this stage would be to go against society’s hand “.

In Kirchnerism they admit that the deadlines do not allow for Máximo Kirchner to assume as president already in March. “The intern would be an administrative act that would remain for later. The March would be the political event,” they maintained.

And they added: “We have already spoken with everyone and even Alberto (Fernández) agrees that Máximo is the president of the party. almost unanimous will for that to happen. It’s going to happen, even if it’s taking time. “

Both sectors give different reasons when asked about the reason for the arrival of the leader of La Cámpora to the PJ.

“It is, on the one hand, a way of attenuating territorial disputes and, on the other, a crowning of his work in provincial politics. With Axel Kicillof very focused on management, Máximo is the main political articulator in the Province, the that manages to unite the mayors, (Sergio) Massa, and the unions “, they list among those who promote the arrival of the vice president’s son.

In the opposite sidewalk they speak directly that Máximo Kirchner wants to lead the party to position oneself for the race for governor in 2023.

Is there a chance that Gray will be offered something to give up? In his group they say that “he does not accept anything”.

Nor does it appear likely that there will be any offer for the mayor of Esteban Echeverría. “Kirchnerism is very hostile when there is a public slight. They will not give it anything. If not, everyone goes tomorrow and challenges them with a shovel in a square, “they say in a quartermaster that supports Máximo K.