China’s combined cereal imports are projected at a record level in 2020/21 driven by demand for feed. This rebound has partially stimulated trade in cereals and has raised prices on the world market, according to USDA data.

Chinese cereal imports for 2020/21 (October-September) are projected to continue rising, reflecting the level observed in 2014/15 when imports spiked due to strong prices in the domestic market.

The increase for 2020/21 is supported by a strong recovery in the pig sector, which has been driving up demand for forages. Corn prices in the domestic market have recovered since February, reaching the highest price since August 2015 in October.

Higher imports are mainly driven by corn. Until the beginning of November, which indicate that imports will far exceed the level of the tariff quota (TRQ) in calendar year 2020. According to public statements that would indicate that the National Development Reform Commission, the authority that governs tariff quotas, has assigned an additional quota.

China’s wheat imports of 8.0 million tonnes in 2020/21 are estimated at their highest level in 25 yearss, as state trading companies are helping boost domestic stocks and tapping foreign supplies at competitive prices against the domestic market, the USDA noted.

China is taking advantage of this arbitrage opportunity between the domestic price and the import price to help replace and rebuild government reserves. Furthermore, the government’s domestic wheat purchases were down by more than 13.5 million tonnes compared to last year, further spurring increased imports.

World maize production for 2020/21 is projected virtually unchanged at 1,144 million tonnes. The cereal outlook for 2020/21 points to essentially unchanged output for the time being, higher trade and smaller ending stocks relative to last month.

Many countries imported record volumes of corn, despite initial concerns about a possible slowdown in food use due to COVID-19. For 2020/21, several analysts argue that world trade in the main feed grains will grow significantly compared to the previous year.

The US Department of Agriculture, in its monthly WASDE report for December, raised its outlook for China’s corn imports at 16.5 million tons versus 13.0 million tons in its previous report, but still lagging behind an estimate from China’s accompanying USDA report of 22.0 million tonnes. Also, more Chinese imports of barley and sorghum mean that the Asian country is on track to bring in a record amount of feed grain supplies.

According to the latest data released by China’s customs, in November this year China imported 800,000 tonnes of wheat, an 88% increase over the same period last year. The top three import sources were the United States (37%), Canada (25%) and France (24%), while Australia’s share fell to less than 0.1%, analysts reported.

From January to November 2020, China imported a total of 7.28 million tons of wheat, an increase of 165.7% over the same period last year and more than double the total import volume of just 3.2 million tons in 2019 according to private analysts.

Since May this year, China’s monthly wheat imports have soared year after year. In addition to the demand for high-quality wheat, the growth in demand for feed wheat has also played an important role in the increase in wheat imports this year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s weekly export sales report shows that for the week ending December 17, net export sales of wheat from the U.S. to China were 2.2 million tonnes. for crop year 2020/21. The USDA projects that China’s wheat imports will reach 8 million tons in 2020/21.

On December 23, 4.03 million tons of wheat stored by the Chinese government under the minimum purchase price scheme were auctioned as scheduled and the supply volume was 460,000 tons, with a supply rate of 11.41%. , which was the fifth consecutive week of decline.

Since October, a total of 13.73 million tonnes of government-stored wheat has been sold in six provinces in China. According to private information, it is estimated that lThe remaining stocks of wheat stored in China would be 77.6 million tonnes of wheat.

According to customs statistics, China’s corn imports reached 1.23 million tons in November 2020, an increase of 7.89% from the previous month. Accumulated imports from January to November were 9.04 million tonnes, an increase of 122.81% year-on-year according to information from analysts in the China market.

China projects a production of 260.67 million tons of corn in 2020, the second largest producer in the world, but many analysts doubt these production numbers with the same yields as last year and see it too high as China suffered three typhoons in a row and a major flood. Also several doubt about the quality of grain reserves in China.

China will stabilize its grain production at more than 650 million tons per year during the 2021-2025 period according to that country’s agriculture minister, state media reported.

The Asian nation would surpass the United States to become the world’s largest economy by 2028, five years earlier than previously expected, according to a report by the UK’s Center for Economic and Business Research (CEBR) think tank last week.

Several analysts are publishing new estimates of the crop balance. Little change is projected for corn balance sheets with volumes adequate for ending stocks and not a level that would justify price rationing in the US.

The same is true for wheat, where stocks are expected to remain close to 40%. The outlook for the soy complex is more worrying for the US market. Even if acres are expected to rise in the US for this year, soy balances are likely not to exceed their current 3.9%.

In fact, almost all analysts expect ending stocks to shrink during 2021 even with high production as demand continues to rise. Any indication of lower actual ending stocks, we will see higher buying interest in the market.

The country most watched for corn demand is China, which is not surprising. China has reduced its corn production in recent years while increasing its corn consumption by market. This has caused the national corn inventory in China to fall to a critically low level and pushed values ​​to all-time highs. China now needs corn imports not only to meet demand but also to build reserves.

Brazil is close to an agreement that would allow the world’s second largest corn exporter to boost sales of the grain to China, a measure that could threaten the dominance of the US while Argentina seems to go the opposite way with policies already known to all that are not successful at all. We see again wrong state policies and contrary to the most efficient sector of the Argentine economy.