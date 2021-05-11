The abrupt rise in the prices of soybeans and corn in the international market, with maximum levels in 9 years, it had a positive impact at the local level. Is that the “purchasing power” of both crops improved compared to the previous year for the purchase of goods and inputs and is the best relationship in the last 15 years, despite the increases in assets, which are mostly dollarized.

The value of soybeans closed this Monday at $ 595 in the Chicago market, 90% more than a year ago. Meanwhile, corn is in $ 294, a 135% boom compared to a year. These increases were also partly passed on to the domestic market. The slate price of soybeans in the Rosario Cereal Arbitration Chamber quoted at 33,000 pesos on Monday, a rise of 63% in one year and corn to 22,900 pesos, a rise of 100% also compared to 365 days ago.

With this rise in grain values, also producers’ purchasing power grew, despite the fact that they do not capture the full price of the international market due to withholdings and the exchange gap and high inflation.

This is how a study of Juan Manuel Garzon, Chief Economist of the IERAL Institute of the Mediterranean Foundation, taking a value of 30,810 pesos per ton of soybeans and 19,498 pesos per ton for corn at constant prices in the month of April of this year.

So during the past month, for example, a producer needed 2.75 kilos of soy to buy a liter of diesel whereas a year ago 3.10 kilos of the bean were needed. And in the average of the last 15 years, the farmer required 3.5 kilos on average.

Also, to build a square meter (construction of a 50 square meter house in Córdoba without land) was required in April of last year 1.94 tons against the 1.51 tons that were required in the same month of this year. And going back 15 years, 2.12 tons of the bean were needed.

Meanwhile, to pay a average monthly wage in the agricultural sector It implied spending 2.08 tons in April of this year against 2.66 tons in the same month of 2020 and 2.56 in the average in 15 years.

“One thing to keep in mind is that we are comparing a month against a period of many months. That is to say, it is necessary to see if the current good prices are maintained for many months, so that they can be taken advantage of. For example, there are producers who today do not have grains, they are about to harvest them in a few weeks and perhaps when they have them, the prices are no longer what they are today ”, clarified the economist.

On the corn side, continuing with the calculations of the Mediterranean Foundation, also the relationship it is very favorable this year and even higher than that of soybeans. The producer needed 4.35 kilos of the cereal in April of this year to buy a liter of diesel, whereas a year ago it had needed 5.32 kilos and 15 years ago, 6.69 kilos. To build one square meter, it took 2.39 tons of corn in April, a lower figure compared to the 3.33 tons that had been required in April 2020 and the 4.05 tons of 15 years ago.

And to pay the average monthly salary of the agricultural sector, 4.56 tons of cereal were needed in April 2021 against 4.80 tons at the same date in 2020 and 4.91 tons of the average in 15 years.

For its part, David miazzo, an economist at the Fundación Agropecuaria para el Desarrollo de Argentina (FADA), also took out the soy accounts for goods that are widely used in the field, taking as a reference a theoretical FAS value of 343 dollars (31,900 pesos).

In the case of a combine harvester From a class 7 international brand with a 35-foot draper, the producer had needed 2,760 tons of soybeans in May last year against 1,671 tons in the same month this year.

Going to the heading of 4×4 trucks, A segment highly required by producers, to buy a pick up from one of the best-selling companies requires 165 tons versus 218 tons in the same month of 2020.

He also did accounts for a top-of-the-range phone comparing the top of the range. In May 2020, 13.2 tons were needed against the 8.6 tons of beans that are needed now.

“For agriculture it generates more income which is very positive and you are feeling significantly inside productive that lives from agricultural production. It is good for the field, for the producer, but it is also good for all branches related to agriculture, such as sellers of inputs, trucks and agricultural machinery, ”he said.