The Ukrainian government recommended that schools start their autumn holidays ahead of schedule and extend them to two weeks due to the spread of the coronavirus. Serhiy Shkarlet, the interim minister of education and science of Ukraine, spoke about this on his Telegram channel on Sunday, October 11.

According to him, a letter of recommendation to all educational institutions on the establishment of holidays from 15 to 30 October will be prepared and sent on Monday, 12 October. He also clarified that the recommendations will apply to all Ukrainian regions.

On October 3, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine reported that a record high number of new cases of coronavirus infection was registered in the country per day – 4661.

According to NSDC as of October 11, over the past 24 hours, 4,768 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine. The total number of cases for the entire period was 261,034 people.

Quarantine has been in effect in the country since March 17. According to the government’s decision, the restrictive measures have been extended until the end of October. On August 1, new rules for adaptive quarantine came into force in Ukraine: the regions were divided into four zones, in which, depending on the epidemic situation, different restrictions apply.

On September 28, the ban on foreigners entering Ukraine, introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, ceased to be in effect.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to close the borders of the country in connection with the pandemic from August 28 to September 28 for the entry of foreigners, except for some categories of citizens.