Electronic wallets are the mobile applications that have evolved the most in recent times as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which “forced” millions of users to bank. According to estimates by the Argentine Chamber of Fintech, in the country there are about 30 different ones.

A recent Minsait Payment Methods Trends report indicates that 66% of Argentines banked the use of the virtual wallet as a means of payment increased as a result of the pandemic and, in turn, more than 50% of transactions occur with QR code through cell phones.

This payment method benefited from Transfers 3.0, a system that the Central Bank put into circulation weeks ago to boost the use of wallets and digital payments.

The project contemplates the creation of a single interoperable QR code and the compatibility of all the collection devices, all with the aim of limiting the use of cash.

The report details that 50% of Argentines buy products and services online at least once a month in a context in which online commerce is strengthened in all countries and the smartphone becomes the dominant device for digital purchases.

Another interesting aspect is that, although the cell phone is gaining momentum for Internet purchases, in Argentina the computer is used in the same way. Both with a very similar percentage of use: 61.1% computer, 61.8% cell phone.

Among the authentication mechanisms most chosen at the time of finalizing a purchase, Argentines prefer to enter the PIN code or password plus a code via SMS and open the banking applications directly on the cell phone by entering the fingerprint.

One of the favorite ways to pay with your mobile is through contactless.

In the study, 8 out of 10 agree on the process of slowing down the use of cash, although 3 out of 10 see a risk of reversibility as soon as the health crisis ends.

However, Argentina is the second Latin American country, behind Brazil and Chile, which have suffered the least aversion to touching cash or point of sale (POS) terminals because of Covid-19.

In addition, the new consumption habits adopted have caused the use of contactless cards in most countries to be higher than those that need to be inserted into POS terminals. In this line, 63% of Argentines use contactless technology to make payments.

The number of transactions made through contactless cards reached 15 million in 2019. However, the expected growth of this type of products is so significant that it is estimated to increase 17 times, reaching more than 270 million transactions in 2022. This would represent 7% of the total total transactions made with credit and debit cards.

The study was carried out with the collaboration of International Financial Analysts (AFI) and has included the opinions of more than 80 executives of the banking sector, as well as those collected in 4,400 surveys of the banked population of Latin America, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Italy, a country that is included in this edition for its contribution to understanding the dynamics that affect Southern Europe.

SL