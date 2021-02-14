The general director of the organizing committee of the biathlon world championship, which is now taking place in Slovenia, spoke about the budget cuts for the tournament due to the pandemic.

According to Tim Farchnik, now, due to the lack of spectators, the World Cup budget is 4 million euros instead of the planned 7 million euros.

“We are doing everything necessary to control costs,” – leads TASS Farchnik’s words. He noted that the tournament will not bring any losses.

The World Championship, which started on February 10, will last until February 21. Due to the coronavirus, fans are not allowed in the stands, but from next week up to 50 spectators will be able to attend the races for free.

Earlier, AiF.ru wrote that at the first race of the Biathlon World Championship in Pokljuka, the Russian national team in the mixed relay due to poor shooting was left without medals. The championship favorites from the Norwegian national team won the victory.