The Buenos Aires taxi drivers who want or have to renew their vehicle may do so for another up to eight years old and not for one of six, as usual. This was determined by the Buenos Aires Legislature, which approved the project taking into account the difficulties of the owners who must change the car, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions imposed by the authorities since march last year.

.The initiative was approved with 52 votes in favor and 3 abstentions.

The measurements of lockdown, which left the streets deserted for a good part of last year, and their continuity in 2021, with greater circulation but with a decrease in economic activity, also hit taxi drivers, who by law must use vehicles that do not exceed 10 years old, according to the Buenos Aires Traffic Code.

In this sense, a modification of the Code is in force that allows those who have cars model 2009, change them before the end of 2021. And the same applies to those who have vehicles patented in 2010. In both cases they have an extension of 90 days from the deadline.

Regarding the change that is being implemented from now on, promoted by the ruling bloc based on requests from some entities representing taxi drivers, it seeks to lower costs for those who must renew their units.

Due to the pandemic, a group of taxi drivers signed up to transfer doctors and people with mild infections.

For example, with current regulations, the change can be made for a maximum 2015 model. While from now on a patented roll may be used in 2013.

On the other hand, the requirement that the vehicle to be incorporated be one year newer than the one that is deregistered is eliminated. The modification allows it to be from the same year and even add one that is one year older. Also, if the change is for theft or total destructionYou can also buy a car of the same year; so far it had to be at least one year newer.

“This modification is undoubtedly momentous because it results in a relief for the taxi sector that always plays an essential role and in a pandemic much more. It comes to facilitate the replacement of the units in this unfavorable economic context product of the health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, “said legislator Cristian García De Aurteneche, head of the Commission of Transit and Transportation.

.The role of taxi drivers during the pandemic



.This change in the Traffic Code joins other initiatives to support taxi drivers, implemented by the Buenos Aires government.

In April of last year, when the circulation was almost nil, the Ministry of Transport summoned taxi drivers for the minor patient and medical personnel transfer operations. Since then, the 190 taxi drivers who have already registered they made more than 115 thousand trips.



Taxis that transport Covid patients are specially conditioned. Photo Luciano Thieberger

The requirement is to be under 50 years of age and have no previous illnesses. Those who sign up receive training on the protocols for these transfers and the general operation of the operation. In addition, vehicles must carry a transparent curtain for “insulation”, which separates the back from the front. And after each trip, they must go through a laundry where the disinfection of the vehicle.

The trips are usually from the UFUs of the Hospitals to the hotels that the Buenos Aires Government has for those who after testing positive need to comply with isolation. But in addition, patients who were positive are transferred from the testing centers, from the mobile testing units in the communes or from the Detect operation.

SC