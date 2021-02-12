An emblematic hotel in the city of Corrientes has just close your doors after eleven months of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic. The hotel San Martin, which operated in the downtown area of ​​the provincial capital, is for sale and the decision has already been communicated to the 23 employees, who still hope to return to work.

The San Martín operated on Calle Santa Fe, opposite Plaza Cabral, and for more than five decades it housed several distinguished guests, including former presidents. Arturo Illia Y Raúl Alfonsín.

Debts and uncertainty

The place had closed its doors on March 20 of last year from the decree that provided for social isolation throughout the country due to the advance of the coronavirus. Later it was assigned to the accommodation of people who returned to the province and had to perform 14 days of isolation.

View of Plaza Cabral from the San Martín hotel. Photo: Google Maps.

Now, a small handwritten sign announces that the historic hotel is finally lowering the blinds. Those responsible summoned the employees and informed them of the decision: the lack of certainty about a return to normality and accumulated debts were the factors that influenced to take the drastic measure.

The building is already for sale. Since last year, and in order to generate some income, the hotel had rented the garages, but the measure was not enough to endure until the return of the travelers.

The hotel was already in bankruptcy, and the inactivity derived from the pandemic accelerated the closing process. This week, in a meeting, those responsible announced to the employees that they would be laid off and that they would find a way to pay them what was established. “They have no resources and are forced to sell it due to debts contracted with suppliers, taxes and personnel,” admitted one of the employees.

Closed doors. Debts and 11 months closed ended with the hotel.

The general secretary of UTHGRA Corrientes, María del Valle Petty, said that they have already begun with legal advice for hotel employees, in order to reach an agreement for compensation.

The hotel was very linked to the life of Corrientes radicalism, a political force that chose it as a campaign bunker and venue for numerous political meetings. That link was reflected in a plaque, where the steps through the place of both Alfonsín and Illia are remembered.

More than 500 hotels operate in Corrientes, but many still remain closed Due to the fact that the movement of tourists is still scarce and the costs to keep them open are very high.