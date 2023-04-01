The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has alerted citizens of the country to postpone travel at the present time to the Federal Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, due to the announcement by the health authorities in the two countries of monitoring outbreaks of the “Marburg” virus disease.

The Ministry calls upon the citizens of the country who are there to take caution and follow the safety instructions issued by the competent authorities. It also invites them to contact the Ministry in emergency cases via the number 0097180024.