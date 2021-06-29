The new trap for foreign flights provided by the Government that seeks to reduce the entry of the Delta strain of coronavirus restricted entry to the Ezeiza airport almost entirely. An average of just three arrivals per day with 600 passengers are entering the country, which represents 3% of the pre-pandemic stage, when around 18,000 people entered.

The data comes from sources consulted by Clarion, which reveal that until last week Ezeiza received between eight and nine international flights per day, which now have been reduced to an average of 3, with 200 passengers each. In the prepandemic, until February 2020, there were 75 daily arrivals and a global one that oscillated 18,000 passengers.

The restrictions provided in the DNU of the last June 25, which will run until July 9 and reduced from 2,000 to 600 people the quota of the income to the country, are eloquent and pierce a statistic of international arrivals that had already been low.

The arrival of foreign passengers at Ezeiza airport. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

Adding passenger income and expenses, 3.046 passengers per day were averaged this month, which represents less than 10% of the total number of people who flew in December 2019, when there were 33,793. But also less compared to May, when the average was 3,198.

The weekly number of people who were in Ezeiza in June also collapsed: were 21,871, against 240,867 18 months ago and below 22,553 last month.

The drop in the number of international arrivals, however, has been taking place in a pronounced way since March, at the end of the holidays and especially after the Easter holiday of the first week of April.

According to data accessed by this newspaper, on March 21, 20 arrivals were registered; on the 22nd there were 17; the 23 arrived 13 and the 24 barely 11. The figure rose, touched its ceiling on the 26th with 18 arrivals and closed on the 30th and 31st, with only 6 and 10 flights from abroad that touched Ezeiza.

From April 8 to 12, 6 to 8 daily flights were registered, which remained the general average in the last two months, with between 1,200 and 2,000 passengers who arrived at Ministro Pistarini airport. The drastic fall is the current one: 3 average flights and a maximum of 600 passengers per day entering the country.

The situation occurs in a context in which, based on the measures decided by the Government, about 40,0000 stranded are registered at different points abroad. Revenues are coming in droppers: 300 people a day from a flight from the United States, another 200 via Europe and about 100 a day from the rest of the countries of America.

The decision of the Casa Rosada is framed as part of the prevention measures against the entry of the Delta strain, which due to its high level of contagion, forced to reverse openings in several countries of the world.

During Tuesday, the National Director of Migration, Florencia Carignano, insisted on the need for the population to comply with the recommendations given by the Government on health matters and used as a reference statements by the Minister of Health of the City of Buenos Aires, Fernán Quirós, in an attempt to depoliticize the official decision.

“It is important to understand that the recommendations we give do not have to do with parties or political positions. They are health security measures to take care of all of us. The pandemic did not pass,” Carignano wrote on his Twitter account.

On Monday, the official who responds to Eduardo de Pedro in the Ministry of the Interior, had declared that “the entry of the Delta variant could ruin an entire vaccination process.”

