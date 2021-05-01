Religious celebrations in closed spaces will continue to be closed in the city of Buenos Aire and the suburbs at least until May 21. This arises from the announcements of this Friday by President Alberto Fernández that extended and in certain aspects extended the sanitary restrictions for three weeks due to the pandemic.

From the words of the President, it is clear that those activities that are carried out in the open air within the facilities of the temples, such as, for example, the patios, may not exceed the presence of a dozen people, while they are still prohibited on public roads.

The religions had to appeal to the remote transmissions of their celebrations.

When three weeks ago the suspension of the celebrations within the temples of the metropolitan region was ordered, the Bishop of San Isidro, Monsignor Oscar Ojea, had expressed his disagreement, considering that they were “Respecting the rules and protocols in force”.

Ojea had also highlighted that religious activity “is essential to nourish the spirit of our people in situations that must find us with spiritual strength and firm hope,” although he stressed the will in his diocese to abide by the measure.

For its part, the Argentine Council for Religious Freedom (CALIR) had criticized the decree of necessity and urgency that the president signed because it established the total prohibition of “all religious activities that take place in closed areas.”

After noting that there was no declaration of the state of siege, nor did Congress intervene, which would have given legal support to the media, CALIR said that “this absolute prohibition lacks reasonableness and proportionality.”

“It is not aimed at mass meetings, but includes even individual actions, or with a small number of people, and without taking into account the dimensions of the temples or places of worship that can allow an adequate health distance between the participants,” he said.

He considered that “in short, the prohibition denotes at least a great ignorance, and perhaps a notable disregard, of what religious freedom means as a fundamental right of individuals and communities.”

“The spiritual health of people is as or more important than physical health,” he concluded.