President Gustavo Petro and Marbelle.
Presidency of Colombia
President Gustavo Petro and Marbelle.
The artist took the opportunity to attack the government.
OF
Colombia lost the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games that were assigned to Barranquilla due to non-compliance with the first payment due December 31, 2023.
Through this letter I notify you that Panama Sports withdraws the organization of the XX
Pan American Games of the year 2027 (the “Games”) of the Republic of Colombia, the
Department of Atlántico of Colombia, the City of Barranquilla and the Committee
Colombian Olympic Games and terminates as of this date, January 3, 2024, the Host City Contract of the XX Pan American Games of the year 2027, dated August 27, 2021, (the “Host City Contract”) whose withdrawal and termination conforms to the
terms and provisions of the Host City Contract, in particular article 76 of the
himself,” said Panam Sports.
The entity gave the country 90 days to pay the outstanding $8 million. They would be canceled in two installments: 4 million had to be paid before December 30 and the other 4 before January 30, in order to guarantee that the country can hold the Games, taking into account that Asunción, Paraguay, was also a candidate.
However, the first payment could not be made so this Wednesday Panam Sport made the drastic decision.
Marbelle attacks
In the midst of the controversy, the one who spoke out was the artist known as Marbelleopen criticism of the president's government Gustavo Petrowho took the opportunity to launch a fierce comment.
“We went from the Pan American Games to the Hunger Games, a transformative government”Marbelle wrote on her social networks.
It is not the first time that Marbelle directly attacks President Petro's government on its social networks.
We go from the Pan American Games to
The Hunger Games ..
transformative government!
— MARBELLE (@Marbelle30) January 4, 2024
