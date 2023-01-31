Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute stated, on Tuesday, that the country’s exports rose in 2022 by 12.9 percent to $254.1 billion, while imports jumped by 34 percent, to reach $363.7 billion.

The data showed that exports rose in December by 3 percent and imports by 12.2 percent over the previous year, with a deficit of $9.7 billion.

Within the framework of an economic program that was revealed in 2021, Turkey aims to record a surplus in current transactions by boosting exports and lowering interest rates, despite the high inflation and sharp currency decline over the past years.

Rising global energy and commodity prices make this goal more difficult to achieve.

Turkey’s foreign trade deficit rose by 60.7 percent year-on-year to $8.8 billion in November, while imports increased by 14 percent, according to data from the Statistical Institute at the end of last December.

The data showed that imports amounted to $30.66 billion, while exports rose 2.1 percent to $21.9 billion.

According to the data, the deficit increased in the period from January to November 153.4 percent to 99.8 billion dollars.

Tourism revenues in Turkey rose strongly to record a record $46.28 billion in 2022, an increase of 53.4 percent over the previous year, with the fading effects of the coronavirus pandemic and with the repercussions of the war that led to an increase in the number of Russian arrivals.