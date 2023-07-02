Home page World

The passengers of the Marabu flight have certainly never experienced that. Because the crew speaks no German and hardly any English, a passenger makes the announcements.

Munich/Hamburg – The young airline Marabu Airlines keeps making headlines, but usually not good ones. On an airline flight from the Greek island of Kos to Hamburg, which was postponed several times, the crew had to ask a passenger to make the on-board announcements. According to newspaper reports Picture as well as the transmitter RTL the reason for this was a language barrier on the part of the crew.

Passenger has to make on-board announcements because Malibu Airlines crew does not speak German

In one of the Picture In the present video, a passenger is filming the situation on board Marabu Airlines flight MBU 6641. Some of the passengers are standing in the aisles and all eyes are on a passenger who is making an on-board announcement on behalf of the crew.

At the not even a year old Airline Marabu is lacking more often. Passengers sometimes have to endure extremely long waiting times. Some flights are also completely canceled. The flight to Hamburg was also postponed several times after the passengers were already on board the machine. According to the report, the announcement took over RTL the passenger in each case. She is said to have made a total of three announcements.

Because the crew of the Marabu Airlines flight spoke neither German nor English very well, a passenger took over the on-board announcements. © Jochen Tack/IMAGO

Airline denies that crew could not make on-board announcements due to lack of language skills

First, the flight was just delayed. Then the information came that it was no longer possible to land in Hamburg. The plane should then land in Hanover and the passengers should be taken from there by bus to Hamburg. But in the end it didn’t come to that either.

The video that the Picture available, shows the passenger’s last announcement. In this, the passenger explains to her fellow passengers that the departure has been postponed to the next day. The only consolation for the travelers: at least the flight went directly to Hamburg. A crew member is, at least in the by Picture excerpts shown, not visible.

The young Marabu airline is constantly struggling with breakdowns and problems such as long delays or flight cancellations. © Joe Burbank/IMAGO

Across from RTL the airline contradicts allegations that the crew had insufficient knowledge of English. “The crews of all Wetlease partners used by Marabu speak English,” a company spokeswoman for Marabu Airlines clarified to the broadcaster.

Marabu does not carry out most of the flights itself

Like the portal travel reporter reports, the airline owns only one aircraft, an Airbus A320 Neo. The airline therefore relies heavily on wet lease partners to operate its flights. This means machines from other airlines that Marabu rents including the crew.

This procedure is not uncommon. However, the wet lease partners from Marabu repeatedly had breakdowns and problems, as in this case. It will also be interesting to see how the young airline deals with the claims for compensation arising from the many delays, to which passengers are entitled. (sp)