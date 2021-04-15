Health professionals from Rio de Janeiro denounced that, due to the lack of sedative drugs, some patients with coronavirus they must have been tied to the beds so they could be piped.

This situation has already been seen in other cities in Brazil. San Pablo health authorities, for example, reported that there is a lack of these supplies, and expressed concern about the risk of collapse in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic.

A report from the Council of Municipal Health Secretaries of the State of São Paulo (Cosems-SP) reveals that 68% of the centers in the municipal network they don’t have neuroblockers –necessary to relax the muscles during the intubation process.-, and 61% finished with their sedative reserves.

Brazil, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic. Photo: AFP

“The analysis of the data from April 13, compared to April 5, shows the worsening of the situation of reserves of drugs for intubation,” the report relates.

In a hospital in Duque de Caxias, Rio metropolitan area, there were patients who had to be “tied up.” “They are permanently awake because we do not have sedatives, everything is over, the patients ask that we not let them die,” said a professional with the identity preserved to TV Globo

Another interviewee, also from the Duque de Caxias health service, said “we came to cry of impotence (…) for not having a way to alleviate the suffering of patients“.

Recently, the relative of a patient from Brasilia denounced that he was tied to his bed in order to be intubated, a situation similar to that reported in hospitals in Porto Alegre, capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

The national Health Ministry announced that this Thursday they must about 2.3 million “tubing kits” arrive.

In addition, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, reported that “we have already done together with the Pan American Health Organization, made a direct purchase and we hope to have a stock of these drugs (for intubation) in about ten days.”

On the other hand, the government of São Paulo reported that it sent 9 letters to the Ministry of Health requesting “express” delivery of these inputs for the public hospital system.

The entity that represents São Paulo’s private hospitals reported that in 105 clinics there is a lack or low stock of the intubation kit, the UOL news site published this Thursday.

Given this, it was decided modify the protocol of use of such supplies in intensive care rooms, in order to optimize existing resources.

São Paulo, the most populous state (45.9 million), has a moving average of 15,000 cases and 773 deaths per day, according to the Ministry of Health.

The state accumulates 2.6 million cases and 85,475 deaths, with a rate of 186 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, higher than the national average of 172 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Brazil, with 212 million inhabitants, exceeded 360,000 deaths from coronavirus this Wednesday and continues to be the second country with the highest absolute number of deaths, behind the United States (564,400).

Source: agencies