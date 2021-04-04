The head of the Emirates Group for Stem Cells, Sheikha Al Mazroui, revealed that some individuals received a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, because their bodies did not create a sufficient number of antibodies to the virus, indicating that the health authorities are asking for some people to review it again after 3 weeks or so After 3 months, to make sure of the amount of antibodies that the body created to confront the virus, this came during a meeting recently organized by the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives to raise awareness of the importance of the vaccine.

In detail, Sheikha, Chairperson of the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives, affirmed, “The UAE is proceeding with confident steps to besiege the Coronavirus, as it has taken proactive measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic, by following the recommended preventive measures and providing anti-virus vaccines.

She said: Our wise leadership was proactive in providing the virus vaccine as it was proactive in receiving it to encourage and reassure community members that it is effective and completely safe, noting that the Foundation launched the slogan “Our commitment and awareness is a tool of our thanks to our country and our leaders” and that adherence to preventive measures is the main factor for the continued success of the efforts made in facing Pandemic.

She added: “Within the framework of shared social responsibility, our foundation was keen to organize meetings aimed at enhancing community awareness of the importance of receiving the vaccine, by hosting a number of specialists and answering questions that arise among community members, stressing that the Foundation will continue launching initiatives and holding meetings that support the directives of our wise leadership and support Health authorities in the country.

The founder and president of the Emirates Genetic Diseases Association, Dr. Maryam Muhammad Matar, recommended community members in general and the vaccine recipient in particular to take adequate sleep and rest due to the importance of rest in strengthening the immune system and raising the quality of the human body’s response to vaccinations, noting that the credit for reaching vaccines Anti-Corona virus quickly returns to relying on modern technologies that have shortened the stages of vaccine production, scrutiny and ensure its safety and effectiveness.

For her part, Sheikha Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Emirates Group for Stem Cells, affirmed that the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Therapy Center had precedence by obtaining a patent for the use of stem cells to treat Corona patients, stressing that the vaccines available in the country have been confirmed as safe, effective and approved before. Global organizations.

Al-Mazrouei reassured the people who are asked to receive a third dose of the vaccine, saying: These people have not built a sufficient number of antibodies to the virus, explaining that the health authorities’ request for some people to review them again after 3 weeks or after 3 months is to make sure The amount of antibodies that the body has created in the face of the virus, stressing that vaccination is the best way to limit the spread of infectious diseases, and that it is the best option until a treatment for the “Corona” virus is found.

3 vaccinations for children

The spokesperson for the health sector in the country, and the Director of the Communicable Diseases Department at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed during a series of meetings organized by the Foundation that the Coronavirus vaccine aims to reduce deaths, reduce complications from the disease, and reduce the rate of infection with the virus, She stressed that receiving the vaccine does not exempt from adherence to preventive measures, noting that 3 vaccinations are subject to clinical studies to be offered in the future to children, and that the emergence of mutations in the components of the virus may lead to the need to vaccinate against the virus annually.

Al Hosani said: Thanks to the vision of our insightful leadership, the UAE ranked third in the world in the safety of dealing with cases infected with Covid 19 and providing the necessary treatment for them, noting that from 40% to 50% of people infected with the virus do not suffer symptoms, which called for increased focus on the elderly and people with diseases. Chronic.





