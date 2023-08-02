The Meteorological Authority expected the temperature to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in many cities of the country, and about 50 degrees Celsius in the southwestern regions overlooking the Gulf.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) said that many cities, including the provinces of Ilam, Bushehr and Khuzestan, have seen temperatures rise above 45 degrees Celsius in recent days.

The IRNA news agency quoted government spokesman Ali Bahadri Jahromi as saying that the cabinet “approved the proposal of the Ministry of Health to declare Wednesday and Thursday as official holidays to protect public health.”

The official agency stated that this measure comes in light of an “unprecedented” heat wave affecting Iran.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Radio, the city of Dehlran in western Iran recorded the highest temperature in the country, reaching 50 degrees Celsius during the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health warned of the dangers of sunstroke, and urged residents to avoid exposure to its rays between ten in the morning and four in the afternoon. And a spokesman for its spokesman considered that the cases of the disease related to the heat of the climate in recent days “cause panic.”

And IRNA reported that the province of Sistan-Baluchestan, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan in southeastern Iran, was among the most affected by the heat, with about a thousand people receiving medical care in the past days.

The Iranian authorities had deliberately changed the working hours for public sector employees in June to start earlier in order to save electricity.

Parts of Iran, especially the center and south, where desert areas are spread, witness a sharp rise in temperature during the summer. The areas overlooking the Gulf also suffer from a combination of high temperature and humidity.

The southern regions of Iran often witness floods during the summer.

