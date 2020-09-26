These days, China is increasingly trapping the poor countries of the world in its net of debt and greed. Many countries are moving towards ruin due to this dragon’s date trap diplomacy. Till now, the focus of China was particularly confined to Asian countries, but now one country in Africa is on the verge of ruin in the greed of China. In this country, due to China, not only the land but also animals and forests are facing danger.Zimbabwe is located in the middle of the continent of Africa, where the world’s best quality coal is found. Despite this, a large population of Zimbabwe lives below the poverty line. China developed bilateral relations with Zimbabwe to meet its energy needs and strengthen its penetration in Africa. Zimbabwe also needed foreign investment and funds. Instead of money, this country handed over many of its coal mines to China.

China exploits Zimbabwe’s natural resources

China’s state-run coal companies Jenxin Coal Mining Group and AfroCline Smelting have heavily exploited Zimbabwe’s natural resources. Due to which there has been heavy damage to the forest, animals and land. Many environmental activists of this country launched several agitations against Chinese companies, but the government crushed those movements.

China will dig coal in Zimbabwe’s national part

Now these companies are planning to excavate coal in Hwangay National Park in Zimbabwe. The park is famous worldwide due to its biodiversity and wild animal habitat. About 40 thousand African elephants live in this forest. Apart from this, the endangered black rhinos are also found here in the world. In such a situation, it is feared that if the government of Zimbabwe allows mining in this area, it will cause huge damage not only to Zimbabwe but also to the environment of Africa.

Heavy damage will be done to the environment

On September 3, the news of mining in Hwange National Park created panic all over the world. Soon after, the government of Zimbabwe announced a ban on this project. The government also said that mining activities in all the national parks of the country would be banned completely. The government made the international world happy with this news.

The government of Zimbabwe played the game with its own people

But the Zimbabwean government has played a different game on the ground. On Tuesday, the High Court of Harare dismissed the petition filed against these two Chinese companies. Which means that the mining rights of these companies remain as before. In such a situation, the question arises what false declaration was made by the government? Even after a week of the government’s announcement, no parliamentary or legislative papers have been presented in this regard.