And Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama revealed that he spoke to Meloni, who visited his country last week for a holiday, about a group of Italian tourists who disappeared without paying the bill for a restaurant they went to in the historic city included in the UNESCO list.

“(Melloni) ordered the ambassador to go and pay the bill for these idiots, please, and issue a statement! You cannot denigrate Italy like this!”

The news of the departure of these Italian tourists without paying their bill made headlines in the Albanian media and spread widely on social networks.

For its part, the Italian embassy in Albania confirmed on Friday that it had paid an invoice of 80 euros that was not paid by this group of four Italian tourists.

“Based on the recommendations of Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, we have paid this bill that a group of Italian tourists in the city of Berat failed to pay,” a statement from the embassy said.

“Italians respect the rules and pay their debts, and we hope that this type of incident will not happen again,” he added.