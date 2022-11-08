In Europe due to extreme heat, 15,000 people died this year

This year, due to the extreme heatin Europe I am death approximately 15 thousand people. These data have been disclosed byWorld Health Organization (WHO), i Most affected countries are Spain and Germany.

According to the WHOi three months summer from June to August they were the hottest in Europe since the climate data is monitored. The temperatures exceptional they led to the worst Drought that the continent has recorded since Middle Ages.

The director of the WHO for Europe, Hans Kluge he said: “Based on the national data presented so far, it is estimated that at least 15,000 people died specifically from the heat in 2022“.

“Nearly 4,000 deaths in Spain, more than a thousand in Portugal, more than 3,200 in the UK and around 4,500 deaths in Germany were reported by health authorities during the 3 months of the summer,” added Hans Kluge, warning that these estimates they are set to increase as national data on “excess heat deaths” arrive.

