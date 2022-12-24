GLASGOW — As winter approached, a community center in Glasgow’s Easterhouse neighborhood did what it could to help ease the ordeal: It began offering a warm space for people struggling with heating costs.

In the mall next door, Christmas decorations were bright, but one in three stores was empty, a sign of hard times in the area. On the second floor, Easterhouse Community Church is using space heaters to keep congregants warm.

“You can see the agony on people’s faces,” said Stuart Patterson, the church’s pastor.

Patterson is among the religious leaders, volunteers, community workers and business owners who have dedicated their lives to supporting this long-neglected area, one of the most economically deprived in Scotland. But with inflation and rising energy costs, they are finding it harder than ever.

Easterhouse is just one of several places in Britain where the economic crisis is exacerbating pre-existing tensions. Some residents fear that they will not be able to meet their basic needs this winter.

The Lochs, an aging shopping center, offers a snapshot of the decline in low-income communities. Downtown is filled with community spaces and businesses that many say are needed more than ever.

It doesn’t help that the heating in the mall, owned by Glasgow City Council, is down. Most of the customers seated at Wee Betty’s Cafe were still wearing their winter coats as they ate lunch, some rubbing their hands together as temperatures outside dropped to just above freezing. In the cafe it was hardly hotter.

“The thing that scares me, especially with older people, is they’re deciding between heating or eating,” Shelley Quinn, 47, owner of Wee Betty’s, said of her customers.

City Properties Glasgow, which manages the shopping center for City Council, said in a statement that the heating problems were due to aging equipment and spare parts were no longer available. The council pointed to programs to support residents this winter, including £105 gift cards, around $128, given to low-income households, vouchers to help heat homes and heating centers in the City.

By January, an estimated 61.5 percent of Scottish households will be living in fuel poverty, meaning they will spend more than 10 percent of their net income on fuel, a study by Child Poverty Action found.

The Scottish Mental Health Foundation found in a study that stress, anxiety and hopelessness over personal finances were very common across the country.

Many Easterhouse residents say little has been done to assuage their fears. “Mentally, it can be quite daunting,” said Leanne Irwin, 42, who visits Wee Betty’s with her mother, Joanne Doyle, 65, most days for lunch.

“I turn off the heating and most of the time I sit on the bed to keep warm,” Doyle said. “You just look at your money and think, ‘Where is it going?’”

By: MEGAN SPECIA