The Netherlands announced last June that gas production in the Groningen field would end by October 1, as it fulfilled its promise to quickly stop gas extraction operations, which were already few, in order to reduce seismic risks in the region.

The field, which is managed by a joint venture between Shell and ExxonMobil, still holds huge reserves of natural gas.

But production has declined sharply in recent years due to earthquakes associated with drilling operations, and the resulting extensive damage.

The risks of earthquakes near the field are not new. In 1963, the Groningen field entered production and later became a major center for gas production in Europe, before the region witnessed an earthquake in 1986 due to extraction operations, followed later by hundreds of earthquakes.

In 2012, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the area where the field is located, causing damage to about 127,000 homes, which prompted the Dutch government to take a final decision to gradually close the field.

Since then, gas production in the Groningen field has declined from about 54 billion cubic meters in 2013 to about 6.5 billion cubic meters last year.

The field contains about 450 billion cubic meters of extractable gas reserves, valued at up to one trillion dollars.