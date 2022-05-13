mothers of families are blocking the Mexico-Puebla highway, since they are protesting the disappearance of a young manlast seen on March 31.

The people who are protesting for what they keep closed the highway toll booth, located in the municipality of ChalcoMexico state.

The mothers of the family demonstrate for the disappearance of the young man Louis Alfredo Lobacowho disappeared in the municipality of Chalco on the date mentioned.

According to the information presented, most of the entrances to the standonly two modules are open for the passage of vehicles.

petitions

In the blockage in this area of ​​the Mexico statethe protesters They demand a prompt response from the municipal and state authorities, as well as an extensive investigation into the events.

They point out that there has been no response since the young man’s disappearancewho claim, appear alive.