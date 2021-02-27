Argentine soccer was always highly valued in South America. And for footballers from the rest of the continent, a large window. Playing in the championship of these lands, especially in the big teams, was an immediate springboard towards Europe.

Without going any further, the demand was so great that in December 2017, after arduous negotiations with Unionized Argentine Soccer Players (FAA), the quota was increased from five to six contracts of foreigners per team. With an asterisk: only five can sign the form between the incumbents and the alternates. In addition, those foreigners who have been loaned and those over 18 years of age who have played for more than 30 months in the national territory will not occupy the available places.

The market changed. Not only in our country; also, all over the world. Not even transfers of 100 million dollars are paid. The closest example is Lautaro Martínez, whose termination clause exceeds that figure and a looser Barcelona gave up his hiring two years ago. The Argentine team attacker continues at Inter.

Those were other times, of course. There was no pandemic. However, the case of Argentina is particular: here there is not only an economic crisis that hits the internal economy; There is an exchange rate trap that makes access to the dollar difficult and the clubs are not only affected by their own financial problems; also, due to the absence of the public in the fields that weaken their treasuries.

Pablo Sabbag, from Estudiantes de la Plata. He arrived and scored a goal against Godoy Cruz.

In that sense, The decline in imported players should come as no surprise at the dawn of the 2021/2022 season: just 8% of the list of 995 contracts registered in the Argentine Football Association, almost half of those that disputed the 2019/2020, 15.5% and two points less than the 2020/2021, shortened by the spread of Covid-19.

The data is conclusive and marks a downward trendEven if it is the first semester of the year and after the Copa América in June, the percentages may be modified. It is more similar to 2017/2018 (11%) and far from 2018/2019 (14%) and the aforementioned season, which barely exceeded 15%. The Professional Football League (LPF) is no longer the Mecca of South America for foreign footballers and those who dare to venture into the vernacular tournament are not even close to being leading figures.

Only 15 players arrived in the country to reinforce 11 of the 26 First Division teams. In other words, less than half of the clubs that make up the LPF chose the foreign market.

Godoy Cruz was the team that acquired the most imported assets: Paraguayans Juan Espínola (goalkeeper) and Cristian Colman (forward) and Ecuadorian Jeison Chala (attacker). Behind the Mendoza are Estudiantes, who bet on Uruguayan Agustín Rogel (defender) and Colombian Pablo Sabbag (forward), and Sarmiento, who brought Colombian Sebastián Rincón (midfielder) and Ecuadorian Edson Montaño (attacker).

The rest were dispersed into 8 clubs: Colombian defenders Dixon Renteria (Central Córdoba) and José Moya (Huracán); his compatriot, the midfielder Yeison Gordillo (San Lorenzo); Chilean side Nicolás Peñailillo (Unión); Paraguayan defender Rolando García Guerreño (Board of Trustees); his countryman, midfielder Cristian Núñez Morales (Platense) and Uruguayans Micheal Santos (Talleres forward) and Matías de los Santos (central marker for Vélez).

In total, there are 89 foreigners in the clubs that are contesting the Professional League Cup. Two less than the Diego Maradona Cup and the rest of the competitions (Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana) played. With a detail that is not minor: now there are more teams in First (26 instead of the 24 of the last contest) and fewer imported footballers.

Of those 89 players from this 2021/2022 season, 9 were trained in the lower divisions of Argentina. Among them, Lenny Ivo Lobato Romanelli. The 19-year-old boy, who was born in Buzios, is the grandson of Nélida Lobato, a legendary actress and star in the 50s, 60s and 70s, who died in 1982. The Brazilian right-handed winger did not know her, logically, but the story took shape two weeks ago, when he made his debut in Vélez against Truckers for the Argentine Cup.

Alan So Señora was born in Dallas, but plays for Independiente. His brother Joel in Workshops. They are the children of Chiche, former Boca.

They also lit up abroad, but were trained in football here: Mateo Pellegrino, son of Mauricio, Velez coach, striker born in Spain when his father was a Valencia player; the Mexican Luca Martínez Dupuy, attacker from Rosario Central; Paraguayan midfielder Cristian David Núñez, from Huracán; Dylan Gissi, defender of the Board of Trustees who was born in Geneva because his father, Oscar, was also a footballer and played for Chenois and Granghen; the Uruguayan defender Fernando Prado, from Racing; and three North Americans: two of them, Alan (Independent) and Joel (Workshops) are sons of Diego So Señora (Chiche, ex Boca). The other is Matías Soria Zárate, goalkeeper for Godoy Cruz.

The opinion of market specialists

There are few cases like the one that, at this time, has Rafael Santos Borré as the main character. The River forward turned down a $ 14.7 million proposal for a five-year contract offered by Palmeiras. The Colombian does not want to go free. This is an exception, of course. Because the majority of player representatives and intermediaries – all consulted by Clarion– They believe that it is increasingly difficult to retain Argentine soccer players and, much more, foreigners who find themselves with contracts in pesos and with a ceiling for the North American currency. However, they consider that the Professional League continues to have prestige.

That ball is mine. Rafael Santos Borré rejected Palmeiras’ offer. An exception.

Hernan BermanHe is precisely the agent of Santos Borré, Sebastián Driussi and Jonathan Maidana to name three cases. And he thinks: “I see the market depressed, down. Foreigners from the Second Division arrive. And now they compete from Chile and Uruguay with great force. Those countries are convenient for any Argentine player because they will charge much more than here. Even playing in the Ascent of Brazil. For the foreigner it is very difficult. He has to prioritize sports a lot, because it is not convenient for him from the economic point of view ”.

“It is increasingly difficult to bring in players from abroad because there is no solid currency and the pesos are eaten up by inflation. In addition, the leaders began to take pleasure in accommodating the boys of the lower ranks, which is a heritage of the club. Why are they going to buy a foreigner if they have a youth on hand who is their own capital? The examples of Racing, Lanús and Banfield are to imitate. This leads to serious thinking about reinforcing the structure of the inferiors. And what is happening is a consequence of the pandemic and the economic situation of the country that has dragged on in the last year, “he says. Juan Cruz Oller, one of the agents that knows the market best.

Pascual Lezcano, representative of José Pekerman with ties to Colombia, analyzes: “Argentine football today presents the contingency of economic disparity and instability with respect to other markets. That influences a lot. Not only to bring players from abroad but also for the coaches and leaders who have just managed to close the campuses very early in the tournament because the players also wait until the last moment for a chance to emigrate. That is why the first dates are generated such a great instability of coaches in their positions. They don’t have time to put the pieces together ”.

And he ponders two items: “What we cannot fail to emphasize is that Argentina, beyond some economic shortcomings, will always be attractive due to the competitiveness of the league and be a very effective channel to finish in predominant leagues worldwide.” .

For Martin Guastadisegno, attorney of Julio Buffarini and Jonatan Cristaldo, among other players, “the reality is that the coronavirus affected all the economies of the world and Argentina is the hardest hit by the variation of the dollar. Here you pay in pesos and the inability to buy foreign currency works against it. You cannot guarantee the footballer who comes from abroad that he will be able to get it. Economically, this is of no use to anyone. Here they come for a sporting matter ”.

For Gustavo Goñi, representative of Lucas Pratto among others, “the clearest reason why foreigners do not come is because of the exchange rate. They want to earn in their currency or in dollars. And here there is no real dollar for which they are motivated to come . Someone can accept to play in Argentina because it passes from the Promotion to a big team, but they are the minimum. The great majority of players want to go.