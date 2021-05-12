Due to the fall in labor income and the loss of jobs, in just three years, during 2018-2020, about 3 million more people came to have only the coverage and medical care of the public hospital if the data from INDEC Living Conditions of the 31 urban agglomerates that comprise two-thirds of the 45 million throughout the country

What happened is that with a total population that grew by 1.4 million people in those three years, 1.6 million were no longer covered by social, mutual or prepaid work and they were only covered by the public hospital.

According to the INDEC Report, in the second half of 2017, 69.5% of the population of these urban agglomerates had social work, prepaid, mutual or emergency service. In 2020 dropped to 64%. On the other hand, only with coverage of the public system, increased from 30% to 35.9%.

In proportion, in 2017, 71.2% of women had social work and private medicine coverage. In 2020, it fell to 66.3%. Among men, it fell from 67.6% to 61.6%.

This process was continuous throughout these 3 years and increased more last year aggravated by the fall in activity, the pandemic and the quarantine, putting greater stress on the public system.

This process has several aspects.

The first, and key, is the loss of coverage of the social work and also of the prepaid due to the fall in registered employment that with Health contributions entitles you to medical coverage. Between the end of 2017 and the end of 2020, registered employment with contributions fell by 433,000 people. If the family group is added, the total loss of coverage exceeds one million people.

In turn, of the new people who entered the activity, a part did not get a job and those who did, the vast majority were “without contributions to Social Security ”.

Another explanation is the fall in the income of independent workers that led to many affiliates not being able to continue paying the private medicine fee, which forced them to leave the system, while the loss of jobs meant that one sector could not continue to derive contributions to the prepaid.

Jorge Piva, Director of Medifé and the Sanatorio Finochietto, told Clarion that “the list of members of the private medicine system was reduced in these years by 10%. And that happened because they were not generated and there was a loss of formal jobs, while the informality of the economy increased. However, some prepaid companies grew because people are looking for cheaper options ”.

For its part, the latest Report of the Social Observatory of the UCA (Argentine Catholic University) indicates that “the deficit observed at the household level in the food and health dimension was around 19% for the year 2015 and as of In 2016, deprivation conditions began to increase, reaching 26.6% of households in 2019 ”.

On the other hand, referring to the Human Development of Children, another UCA Report says that “more than half of the children and adolescents in urban Argentina depend on the attention of the state health sector. However, it is relevant to note that since 2017 this propensity has increased and in the last year (2020) it reaches 57.9%. Undoubtedly, this is linked to the socio-occupational situation of the reference adults of children and adolescents. This data only reveals the challenges of care that the public health system has for the exercise of the right to health of urban children in the country ”.