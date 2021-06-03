“Drive until it hurts”, José Luis Gioja, who was still presiding over the PJ, had raised in the March 2019 party congress, just a year before the pandemic forced to change the road map.

It still hurts, but the Frente de Todos found an antidote to ease tensions and prioritize unity in times of crisis and before the campaign: internal conflicts in the province of Buenos Aires, the country’s main district, must be resolved after the elections.

“Everything that generates tension happens for December and next year. We are in electoral mode. Peronism is like this: when it is necessary to order, it is ordered,” explains a prominent mayor of Greater Buenos Aires who now does not view the situation with such suspicion. enthronement of Máximo Kirchner at the head of the Buenos Aires PJ.

In this sense, the assumption of the head of the Frente de Todos in the lower house in the provincial justicialismo is one of the internal conflicts that it was kicked for after the elections. The official strategy hatched between the Casa Rosada, Greater Buenos Aires and the Instituto Patria had been designed so that Alberto Fernández and Kirchner would take charge of the national and Buenos Aires stamps in unison. A distribution of power to defuse the tensions that, anyway, It benefited much more the head of block K in Deputies than the President.

The resistance of a group of mayors who first fought, then lowered their guard and ended up convinced of the leadership of Máximo Kirchner led to a political agreement that postponed the formal assumption of the deputy until December, when it should be almost simultaneously with the act who enthroned Fernández at the Defensores de Belgrano stadium.

President Alberto Fernández and the Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis, at the inauguration of a section of Route 7.

Fernando Gray, by Esteban Echeverría, in direct dialogue with Cristina Kirchner and the person in charge of judicializing the Buenos Aires party election, was then left with the consolation of ending his term, which expires at the end of the year. It was one of his proposals, shared with Gustavo Menéndez, current head of the PJ, who preferred to explore an agreement and soften the defeat.

“In this stage, our head is in the economy and vaccines, nothing more“, justify the extension from the suburbs.

It was part of the menu of the meeting that Kirchner and the mayor kept alone, about two weeks ago Juan Zabaleta -one of the favorites of the Casa Rosada- in the office of the Congress of the deputy, days before he ended up hospitalized for kidney ailments. A talk that lasted more than an hour and a half and that served to confirm that the unity process must prevail over differences.

Zabaleta – he inaugurated offices in Diagonal Norte weeks ago, a few meters from Casa Rosada – had been, along with Menéndez and Gray, one of the mayors who sabotaged at the end of last year the hurry of the leaders of La Cámpora to advance on the Buenos Aires PJ, urged on by Martín Insaurralde who gave himself to the group K.

The summer helped the foam go down. The crisis around the coronavirus, and the electoral campaign, did the rest.

There were two other internal debates that the Government had to postpone until after the elections: the election in the Argentine Federation of Municipalities (FAM), an organization that Néstor Kirchner empowered in its beginnings and that later lost power, and the discussion around the re-election of the mayors that María Eugenia Vidal and Sergio Massa agreed to limit with a provincial law in 2016. Full-time ally of Máximo Kirchner , the president of the lower house was, during the four years of the Buenos Aires government of Cambiemos, a strategic partner of Vidal.

It emerged in recent weeks that the communal leaders of the PJ less fanatical of La Cámpora dragged some annoyance due to the internal decision to postpone the debate, which from the opposition they follow with as much attention as from the ruling party.

As he was able to reconstruct Clarion from official sources, an idea of install the legislative discussion between the general elections of November and December 10. That is, before the replacement in the provincial Legislature.

The truth is that the leaders of the Province understood that in the midst of the crisis, a vaccination campaign and an electoral schedule, getting entangled in a political discussion of that caliber was counterproductive. The judicial route, it seems, would not be the most appropriate either.



Maximo Kirchner goes for control of PJ Bonaerense.

“And what are Massa and Vidal going to do, who should be against and who administer a good number of votes?”, Asked this newspaper. “It is enough that they do nothing”answered with a half smile a central actor in Buenos Aires politics.

Kirchner’s case is more complex: It was installed like a trail that was in disagreement with retracing the current regulations to promote leaders of its group. But it was before the negotiations around the PJ.

In Cambiemos, mayors like Julio Garro or Gustavo Posse are just as anxious as their Peronist colleagues.

There are, in any case, some communal chiefs who proposed promoting much more daring modifications to the current law. Among them, not only the possibility of running for one more period -that is, discounting the mandate between 2015 and 2019-, but also making it much more extensive. And it is further mentioned the chance to incorporate the figure of the vice-mayor, which does not exist in the Province, unlike other jurisdictions.

In the case of the intern around the FAM, the dispute is raised between Fernando Espinoza placeholder image, from La Matanza, and the mayor of Hurlingham, also occupied in Corrientes for his role as partisan controller.

Economy, prices and vaccines is, for the Government, the only road map, at least until the November elections. Axel Kicillof, a rare bird in Buenos Aires politics, assures low that, for the September primaries, inflation should be around 2.5%, almost 2 points below the current figure.

On Tuesday, the governor had lunch alone with Martin Guzman in the minister’s office. They celebrated the meal with a postcard on Twitter, after the serious short circuits due to the rate increase. A scene unthinkable until weeks ago, justified, in times of crisis, pandemic and campaign, only because of the need to privilege unity.