In what expert scientists consider a bad idea of ​​the Argentine Pope, Francis’s trip to Iraq between March 5 and 8 appears compromised, after a year without apostolic tours due to the pandemic, which in that Arab country has caused almost 700 one thousand infected and 13,300 dead. The apostolic nuncio in Baghdad, Metja Leskovar, and a Shiite religious leader have been infected by the coronavirus, it became known today.

Sources from the nunciature (embassy) of the Holy See in Baghdad and the government said that “the trip will not be modified” and that Jorge Bergoglio’s ambassador, 51, Slovenian, “suffers mild symptoms and is isolated from others.” at the diplomatic headquarters.

Also Ali al Sistani, the highest authority in Iraq for the Shiites (one of the two largest streams of the faithful into which Islam is divided), has been infected by the pandemic.

A meeting between the Pope and the Sistani is planned in the holy city of Najaf.

The main objective of the apostolic tour of the pontiff is encourage the minority of 400 thousand faithful Catholics to stop the hemorrhage of leaks of recent years. A decade ago there were a million and a half million Chaldean Catholics in Iraq.

It is believed that masses of Catholics and Muslims will be present in the streets and ceremonies that the Argentine Pope will preside over, increasing the risks of contagion in a nation heavily affected by the pandemic. Around 700 thousand people have been infected and the dead are 13,300 in the country where Abraham, prophet of Jews, Muslims and Christians, was born.

Public health experts consider “a bad idea” that the bishop of Rome make an apostolic trip to Iraq in the midst of the global pandemic. The Pope has been immunized with two doses of the Pfaizer vaccine, with which all Vatican dependents are being vaccinated. Also the 70 journalists and the entourage of 20 people from the Vatican who accompany the pontiff have already been inoculated with the Pfaizer vaccine, which is the one acquired by the Vatican.

“The Iraqi health system suffers from a fragility aggravated by wars, economic crises and the exodus of thousands of professionals,” says the US agency. Associated Press.

The Baghdad government considers that the situation that some scientists consider “the possible perfect storm” to promote contagion, “can be managed.