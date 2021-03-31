The Chilean Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday the proposal to postpone to May 15 and 16 the municipal, regional and delegate elections that will draft the new Constitution, initially scheduled for April 10 and 11, due to the worsening of the pandemic. of coronavirus.

With 126 votes in favor, three against, 11 abstentions, the deputies generally approved the project and sent it to the Senate, which will address it between the afternoon of today and this Thursday.

The proposal to postpone the elections came from the Executive based on the recommendations of the medical community, which considers that given the force with which the second wave of covid-19 is hitting the country, the appropriate conditions are not in place to carry it out. voting on April 10 and 11.

In this electoral macro, the citizens will elect the 155 members of the constitutional convention who will draft a new Magna Carta, as well as the regional governors for each of the 16 regions of the country and the mayors and councilors of the 346 communes of Chile.

With the new dates, these elections will take place on May 15 and 16, delaying the second round of the election of governors to June 13 and the partisan primaries for the presidential elections from the end of November to July 18.

The proposal also includes the suspension of the electoral campaign until April 29, this being one of the points most discussed by the deputies because some groups understand that this measure harms the candidates with fewer resources than those who are opting for reelection or are part of traditional party structures.

More restrictions

Likewise, the opposition parliamentarians indicated that it is urgent to implement stricter sanitary measures that make it possible to ensure that the elections are held on the new dates in optimal sanitary conditions.

In this regard, the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, told the press on Wednesday that they will adopt greater restrictions on mobility permits of citizens and that the closure of the borders will be analyzed, which reopened last November after eight months closed by the pandemic.

For the new election dates, the minister hopes that about 50% of the population have at least one dose of the inoculated covid-19 vaccine, which covers about 8 million people, compared to about 6.7 injected today.

The opposition deputies also called for more robust economic support for the population so that they can pass the quarantines and are not affected by the restrictions.

After the southern summer vacations and the resumption of some activities, such as schools or the reopening of gyms, the pandemic began to hit the country abroad, registering in some days cifras record of infections above 7,000 daily cases.

The rapid spread of the virus has the hospital system at its limit and the national occupation of beds in intensive care units reached 95%, its highest level to date, while it forced the authorities to re-enact massive total quarantines, being at this time more than 83% of the confined population.

This despite the successful vaccination process, one of the fastest in the world, which however will not begin to show its effects until mid-April, according to experts.

Source: EFE

