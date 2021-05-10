China will install a border “demarcation line” on top of Everest to avoid any risk of contamination with coronavirus by the mountaineers from Nepal, the Chinese press reported.

China, the first country to hit the pandemic in December 2019, largely contained the disease since spring 2020 and now fears a return of infections from abroad.

Although the borders have been practically closed since March 2020, China intends to extend its surveillance to the snowy top of the world, which it shares with Nepal, at 8,848 meters above sea level.

China wants to mark a separation to prevent climbers who climb from one side and the other from getting infected when they reach the top. Photo AP Photo / Tashi Sherpa, File

The high mountain guides will establish a demarcation line at the top before allowing the Chinese (north) side to escalate, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Doubts

The announcement was made at a press conference by the director of the Tibetan Mountaineering Association.

The press agency did not specify how China will specifically mark its territory on the narrow summit of the world’s highest mountain, where only a few climbers can stay at any one time.

The president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, Santa Bir Lama, expressed his doubts on the matter. “I am not aware of the decision but there is only one summit and it would be practically impossible to create a separation between climbers on both sides, “said Santa Bir Lama.

Tibetan officials quoted by the agency assured that they will take “the strictest measures to prevent the epidemic” to avoid contact with mountaineers who practice climbing from the southern phase.

Base camp in Nepal. Photo Prakash MATHEMA / AFP

Pandemic in Nepal

Since the beginning of the season, Nepal has already carried out more than 30 medical evacuations, some of them due to covid-19, in the base camp located at 5,364 meters above sea level.

Nepal, a neighboring country to India, is severely affected by a second wave of coronavirus, just as it planned to reactivate tourism, which in 2020 was reduced to zero.

For this season he had a record of permits granted to climb Everest -11 dollars each permit-, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

