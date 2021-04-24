The coronavirus has generated the rescheduling of personal and professional activities such as academic meetings and exhibitions. Adapting to this new context, FOA House, the architecture, design and landscaping exhibition reinvents itself and presents its virtual format.

It is a satellite experience, a new reduced format, which will allow you to be active all year round and throughout the country

The launch was on Friday, April 23, and at the moment, it is only virtual. The exhibition can be visited in person once it is make measures more flexible of restriction and prevention by Covid-19.

Materialization takes place in the Port mega-enterprises, on Escobar, where Outstanding professionals in architecture, design, art and landscaping set up their spaces.

In addition, you will be able to see the news in products and trends. Everything for now just one click on www.casafoa.com

Exposed concrete and artifacts in black (Gallego-Martos). Photo Courtesy of Casa FOA- Estudio Ressio

FOA House take three houses of the Lake Residences building -designed by the Adamo Faiden Studio- which were set by architects like Viviana Melamed; Arenal Estudio (by Maia Elin Lauferman and Leandro De Angelo); and Hugo Gallego and Pamela Martos.

The intervention of art is in charge of the Cyclops studio, by the architect María Pilar Tolosa and the designer Julián Facundo Razquin. And the landscaping, in the hands of Tomás Nadares.

A light and functional proposal where the landscape is the protagonist (Arenal Estudio) Photo Gentileza Casa FOA- Estudio Ressio.

In the interior design proposals an optimal connection between interior and exterior spaces is observed. In addition, balconies and terraces stand out, key in times when ventilation and light are needed.

The spaces of Casa FOA 2021

Melamed’s proposal integrates naturally into the landscape of the lagoon and its immensity. “In these difficult times, a space is thought to be or to ‘escape’”, describes the architect.

A space in exposed concrete, clear, light, open, sustainable, integrated but divisible. “Worked with sliding mirrored panels that when closed multiply the reflections of the water and the green, which can disappear into the furniture and allow the integration of space and 360-degree views ”, says the architect.

Functionality and flexibility define the Gallego-Martos space. Photo Courtesy of Casa FOA- Estudio Ressio

Space is organized in interlocking areas: expansion, living, eating, cooking, sleeping, dressing and wellness. They all speak the same language of noble and clear materials.

A large library faces the pond and folds up to accommodate the kitchen area. Three mirrored panels appear or disappear as flexible filters.

The Arenal Estudio space is about a light and functional spatial proposal where the landscape is the protagonist.

“When the meters are not too many and thinking about this new lifestyle where homes must be more versatile than ever, in our project the idea of ​​multiple and transformable spaces prevailed”, Say the authors.

The kitchen with laundry room, it is hidden in a practically closed cabinet to multiply the possibility of use. The same piece of furniture is also a library and a laundry room.

The dining table it is both a counter and a desk; and the armchairs in the living room are reversals of the Mar del Plata chair (design by Eduardo Aldacour) and serve to be used indoors and outdoors.

In the range of gray. design furniture and concrete (Melamed) Photo .Gentileza Casa FOA- Estudio Ressio.

In an effort to surround the department with the spirit of the Delta, opted for ocher and brown tones linked with nature for the box, as opposed with vibrant and contrasting colors to highlight art, furniture and objects.

Functionality and flexibility define the space of Galician-Martos. “With the pandemic we discovered that we need spaces that connect us with our activities and that they make us happier, make us feel part of a better world, supportive, empathetic and with identity ”, say the authors.

They present a apartment with lake view and an in-out terrace that allow an intimate connection with nature.

“The wood starts from the bottom in the floor and continues around us like a set of opaque stone walls and others of shiny and lucid glass.

We use as part of our architectural language this package of materiality due to the effect it produces on us finding ourselves on glossy walls and referring to the impact of technology on our lives”, The authors explain.

A box with ocher tones that combine with nature (Arenal Estudio) Photo Courtesy of Casa FOA- Estudio Ressio.

Functionality comes with technology. Everything the furniture is built to guarantee maximum comfort and a long service life.

“We think they are flexible to changes, lightweight, easy to transport from one place to another and designed under the concept of ‘modular systems’ so that his pieces can be adapted to different compositions at each stage of life “, Gallego and Martos comment. . .

The artistic intervention located in the entrance hall, in charge of Tolosa and Razquin proposes an intimate relationship between nature, its organic forms and geometric components.

“From the presence of native plants that is in Escobar we put together a collage made of wood and painted like the ones we project on the wall ”, the authors say.

In addition, they add that they used “the typical colors of this time of year to convey the autumn calm ”.

The key is to integrate exterior spaces with interiors (Arenal Estudio) Photo Courtesy Casa FOA- Estudio Ressio

In the landscaping space, Tomás Nadares incorporated curved lines both in the pots and in the furniture in contrast to the linearity of space.

In plants, he chose species with different shapes, textures and sizes of foliage like elephant ear, pineapple palm, dwarf palm, Cyca and Chamaerops.

The CEO of Casa FOA, Marcos Malbran, comments that they fell in love “with this scenario that combines artistic, landscape and environmental value, to start with this format, because it proposes promoting good design in a decentralized way with a natural environment”.

In addition, he adds that “the virtuality today makes us be far away, but feel close. Once the restriction measures are relaxed, we will find ourselves to go through the Satellite Experience Casa FOA Puertos together ”.

GB