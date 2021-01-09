Due to the snowy and colder winter, Russians began to actively buy warm clothes and shoes. Online retailer Wildberries recorded an increase in demand for fur coats, felt boots and downy shawls during the New Year holidays.

From January 1 to January 7, compared to the same period last year, sales of boots and galoshes increased 1.6 times, fur coats – 1.8 times, shawls and shawls made of down and wool – more than twice.

Faux fur coats are leading in terms of sales.

The most active buyers of felt boots were residents of the Moscow region.

It is possible that this is due to the New Year’s holidays in summer cottages and in country houses, since felt boots allow you to move more comfortably in the snow.

The most popular models of felt boots cost around 3-4 thousand rubles. We are talking about products made from natural materials – felt, leather and wool.