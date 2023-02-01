The stories still impress, seventy years after the disaster. Several hundred interested people, including many dignitaries from across the border, listened breathlessly to the stories of survivors in Ouwerkerk on Schouwen-Duiveland on Wednesday. The flood disaster is “very topical” and “still affects us very deeply,” said Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure and Water Management, VVD).

“I also notice it in myself when I hear the heartbreaking stories about mothers who see the bed with their children drift away in the night and can do nothing.”

Standing in front of the half-mast flag next to the Watersnoodmuseum, the minister once again recalled the facts. 1,836 Dutch people drowned in the disaster, but the other damage was also “enormous”; over a hundred thousand people lost their homes and belongings; 3,500 homes and farms were destroyed and 43,000 homes and farms damaged; tens of thousands of animals drowned; and more than 200,000 acres of land were flooded.

Holes in the families

When the water came in 1953, “it not only punched holes in the dike but also holes in families,” said mayor Jack van der Hoek of Schouwen-Duiveland. Such as the family of a boy from a family of twelve, Jos de Boet, who was stationed elsewhere during the night of the disaster and later learned that he had lost 42 relatives. “Then how do you survive?”

Where the increased interest comes from is speculation. But it could very well be, said the Zeeland king’s commissioner Han Polman, among others, that climate change plays a role. The effects of global warming are getting awfully close due to extreme weather and many, from young activists to administrators, worry whether something similar could happen to them. It is today’s children who have started asking their grandparents questions about the disaster. It is young people who wonder whether “the world” will be able to cope with climate change. What is certain is that we live in a “climate crisis”, said the new chief director of the KNMI, Maarten van Aalst. He is concerned that the ‘signals’ are not being taken seriously enough. Just like in 1953, when KNMI meteorologists failed to get their dramatic warnings to the threatened people, partly because the radio did not want to broadcast after midnight.

Despite all the concerns, it is not surprising that during the commemoration a sixteen-year-old Belgian, an eyewitness to the flood in the summer of 2021, made the most impression. Benjamin van Bunderen Robberechts was staying with a friend in a house along the Ourthe, making plans to make the world more beautiful and better later on, when the river suddenly overflowed. “Rosa was caught by the water. I held her, the monster was too strong. The water pulled Rosa out of my hands.” His girlfriend was later found dead, seven kilometers away, against a farmer’s fence. Benjamin has become a climate activist. “If we don’t take drastic action now, we will need many more commemorations like today’s.”