For the third time in a row, the Chubut Legislature will not address the mining zoning project which was sent by the Executive Branch in early February. Despite having a favorable opinion from the Chamber’s Environment Commission at the meeting held this Monday morning by Lieutenant Governor Ricardo Sastre and the presidents of the blocks, the decision was made not to include it on the agenda for this Tuesday’s session. But they made it clear that “the project was not withdrawn” as demanded by anti-mining militants in their demonstrations and even in roadblocks that they carried out on Thursday, February 4.

The session that day, in which the project did meet to be discussed and with the votes to be approved, was suspended by Sastre’s decision due to the threats received by some deputies and the damage caused in the house of the ruling legislator Roddy Ingram the previous night.

Both Sastre and the block presidents agreed that the conditions for dealing with the mining zoning project are not in place. given the latest events in Lago Puelo where an anti-mining demonstration attacked the truck carrying President Alberto Fernández and his entourage with stones. The President had come to the mountain range to visit the sectors affected by the forest fires and to make announcements about funds that will be sent for the reconstruction of houses and help to the affected people.

The agenda does not include the treatment of mining zoning. /Working day

The Executive Branch sent a new mining zoning project that includes the central plateau of the province, the poorest and most unpopulated in Chubut. There are gold and silver deposits there and the project called “Navidad” for mining exploitation is being carried out. But groups that are opposed have made their protest felt especially with violent acts. Not only did they stone the President’s entourage (he is a defender of mining) but last year they caused serious damage in Rawson, setting fire to the entrance to the Legislature and part of the Government House.