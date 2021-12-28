A.In the face of growing tensions in the East China Sea, Japan and China have agreed to set up a hotline that will help de-escalate in the event of a conflict. That was the result of a video conversation with his Chinese counterpart, said Japanese Defense Minister Nubuo Kishi in Tokyo on Monday.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for China, North Korea and Mongolia.

Ki shi was “extremely concerned” about the actions of the Chinese coast guard in waters around the Senkaku Islands, which China also claims under the name Diaoyu Islands. A message from the Ministry in Tokyo said that both sides shared the goal of establishing the hotline by the end of 2022.

“Managing risks together”

The Chinese Ministry of Defense only announced that Minister Wei Fenghe had emphasized in the conversation that both countries should “manage and control risks together”. Defense Minister Kishi reiterated the Japanese position that “peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are vital to Japan’s security”.

There is suspicion in China that Japan is increasingly speaking out on Taiwan in what Beijing regards as intrusion in domestic affairs. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe recently speculated about a scenario in which the Japanese military could intervene in the conflict over Taiwan. China then called in the Japanese ambassador.

In the conflict over the Senkaku / Diaoyu Islands, Japan is concerned about a new Chinese law that allows the coast guard to use weapons. According to Japanese figures, China has recently sent ever increasing numbers of ships into the waters.

On Friday the Japanese cabinet decided to significantly increase the military budget. Turning to the Diaoyu Islands, the Chinese Defense Minister said China would be determined to defend its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.