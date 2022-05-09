Badiraguato, Sinaloa.- Residents of the municipality of Badiraguato, Sinaloa, ask the authorities for help this Sunday, May 8, because they are without electricity.

Citizens reported to El Debate that people burned soca along the highway between Pericos, Mocorito-Badiraguatocausing damage to several posts of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), so they are currently without power.

With communication problems, the residents of Badiraguato ask the CFE for help so that it provides a prompt solution and restores their electricity.

The clandestine burning of soca occurs at kilometer 15 of the Pericos-Badiraguato highway, putting motorists traveling along said road at risk.

Read more: They propose prison in Sinaloa for ministers of worship, psychologists or health personnel who carry out conversion therapies

In images shared to El Debate, the CFE poles are observed burned and with damaged cables.